Inkster, MI

fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking

Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man accused of fatally shooting friend pleads no contest to manslaughter

YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has pleaded no contest. Rodney Lamont McClendon pleaded no contest, Nov. 2, to one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Fairly who was killed April 10, 2021, in an apartment on LaForge Road in Ypsilanti, the records show.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in serious condition after being hit by Inkster police car

INKSTER, Mich. – A man is in serious condition after he was hit by an Inkster police car on Sunday. According to Inkster Police, a police car was traveling on Inkster Road just south of Cherry Hill when a man walked in front of the vehicle. The man was...
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 at 8 Mile in Detroit

(CBS DERTOIT) - A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Detroit.Michigan State Police said victim was driving a passenger car when it ran out of gas on northbound Interstate-75. Police said the stalled car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp. At about 2:20 a.m. the driver was putting gas into his vehicle when he and his car were hit from behind. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the stalled car stayed on the scene. Police said alcohol use is not suspected at this time.The 8 Mile ramp was temporarily closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation and prosecutors' review. 
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS

Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
DETROIT, MI

