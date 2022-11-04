Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman finds man dead in Detroit apartment after hearing gunshot while talking to him over phone
DETROIT – A woman who heard a gunshot while she was talking to a man over the phone went to his Detroit apartment, saw a bullet hole in the door, and found him dead, according to officials. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) in the 19200...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is
On September 20 Nataja was helping a friend in Detroit. The two were in a vehicle when another car pulled up next to them, someone in the car opened fire on the vehicle shooting Nataja & killing her.
Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips
The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week at an apartment complex on Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking
Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Man in dark clothing hit and killed while walking on the Lodge in Detroit overnight
A 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a car while walking along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood early Sunday morning.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
Man accused of fatally shooting friend pleads no contest to manslaughter
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has pleaded no contest. Rodney Lamont McClendon pleaded no contest, Nov. 2, to one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Fairly who was killed April 10, 2021, in an apartment on LaForge Road in Ypsilanti, the records show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 man fatally shot, 1 injured in serious condition on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Two men were shot on the west side of Detroit at 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. According to Detroit police, two adult males were sitting in a white Malibu when they were shot Monday morning. The unknown suspect fired shots from another vehicle and fled the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in serious condition after being hit by Inkster police car
INKSTER, Mich. – A man is in serious condition after he was hit by an Inkster police car on Sunday. According to Inkster Police, a police car was traveling on Inkster Road just south of Cherry Hill when a man walked in front of the vehicle. The man was...
Fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 at 8 Mile in Detroit
(CBS DERTOIT) - A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Detroit.Michigan State Police said victim was driving a passenger car when it ran out of gas on northbound Interstate-75. Police said the stalled car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp. At about 2:20 a.m. the driver was putting gas into his vehicle when he and his car were hit from behind. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the stalled car stayed on the scene. Police said alcohol use is not suspected at this time.The 8 Mile ramp was temporarily closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation and prosecutors' review.
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
Deadly blaze at Flint apartment complex one of multiple fires that ignited overnight, officials say
Two people are dead in Flint after an apartment complex caught fire early Saturday morning, officials confirmed, ending an exhausting night for crews as they also battled three other blazes overnight.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
41-year-old Farmington Hills man struck, killed while putting gas in vehicle on I-75 exit ramp
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was struck and killed while putting gas in his vehicle on the 8 Mile Road exit ramp of northbound I-75. The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Farmington Hills man had run out of gas and was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile Road exit ramp.
Comments / 2