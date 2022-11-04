All games at this point in the season hold a certain importance to them, but when you consider a rivalry game between two teams that have complete disdain for the other, the stakes get upped a little bit. The Oregon Ducks are dressing for the occasion. When No. 25 Washington comes to Eugene on Saturday to see the No. 6 Ducks, Oregon will be dressed to the nines, wearing all yellow from head to toe. This game will be played mostly under the lights in Autzen Stadium, with a kick-off at 4 p.m. on FOX. Check out more photos released by the team of Oregon’s uniforms for Husky Hate Week: Oregon Uniforms vs. WashingtonOregon Uniforms vs. WashingtonOregon Uniforms vs. WashingtonOregon Uniforms vs. WashingtonOregon Uniforms vs. WashingtonOregon Uniforms vs. WashingtonOregon Uniforms vs. Washington11

EUGENE, OR ・ 19 MINUTES AGO