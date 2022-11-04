Hononegah girls cross country ready to take on state

ROCKTON—”It’s like that little cherry on top.”

That’s how Hononegah senior cross country runner Indigo Sterud described what it’s like to be heading to the IHSA Class 3A State cross country meet that will be held Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

“I’ve trained for so long through all of high school,” Sterud continued. “It’s nice to know I’m going to state in my senior year running the fastest I’ve ever run. I just have to push it out until the end, see how I do.”

Last year, Sterud along with Ally Neidfeldt and Hailey Henry, who is now a soccer player at St. Xavier University, qualified for state as individuals.

This season, Sterud and Niedfeldt, now a junior, are heading back to Peoria, and the rest of their teammates will be joining them as the Indians qualified as a team for only the second time in school history.

“It’s been a fun season,” said second-year head coach Jorge Pichardo. “We’ve improved a lot since the first meet. The times have been there, and they’ve been consistent. Nobody has fallen off.”

Hononegah finished fifth out of 18 teams at the IHSA Class 3A Sectional meet in Roselle last Saturday to advance to State for the first time since 2018.

Junior Isabelle Molitor said it has been “really cool” to see the team progress this season.

“With cross country there is a lot that’s unexpected,” she said. “We don’t always know what’s going to happen. I’m really grateful that I got to see us develop over the course of the season.”

One of the most important pieces that has pushed Hononegah to state is freshman Kylie Simpson. She went on a tear to start the season, finishing as the Indians’ top runner in seven of their first nine meets before winning the NIC-10 Championship meet, finishing second overall at the IHSA Class 3A Regional meet at Harlem and taking fifth at last Saturday’s sectional.

“She’s got a competitive spirit,” Sterud said. “Her whole family likes this sport, she grew up running and has a nice history with it. I’m happy that she’s able to show that off.”

Pichardo also emphasized Simpson’s desire to win.

“She’s very competitive and aggressive when it comes to running,” he said. “She likes winning and being up in the top group. I know she’s happy for herself and she’s looking forward to seeing what she can do at state.”

Sterud and Niedfeldt are almost always the 2-3 runners behind Simpson, and several sub-19 minute finishes from both runners has helped put the Indians over the top.

“Those three really are inspiring to me,” Molitor said. “They set the standard really high for this team. They do a good job supporting everyone. I really like running with them, and it helps me get faster.”

Molitor finished fourth at the NIC-10 meet, eighth at the regional meet and 34th at sectionals to help Hononegah make it to state.

“Mindset has a lot to do with it,” Molitor said. “Physically, I know my training has increased in the past years and I’m running faster times. But I feel like my mindset has really developed.”

While cross country is seen as an individualistic sport, the Hononegah girls have a strong bond that has helped them sustain their success, and it just might be the key to victory on Saturday.

“Our whole top seven have gotten closer throughout the season,” Sterud said. “Which I’m happy about. It’s sad I’ll be leaving, but I’m excited for them to carry on kind of what they have learned and pursue their own reasons to run.”