Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Cardinal mauled by Cougars, drop to 3-6

After two straight wins against Power 5 competition, it looked like Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) would rewrite the premature narrative that fans had on the season. The defense played elite during that stretch, holding their opponents to 14 points in each game. Additionally, junior kicker Josh Karty played superbly, notching eight field goals in those two games. Unfortunately, that stretch of play now looks like a blip in the radar. After getting blown out by No. 10 UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) in the Rose Bowl last weekend, Stanford lost to Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) by a score of 52-14 on Saturday.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Affeld, Dang & Forst clinch titles in Triple Distance meet vs Cal

Diving into their second competition of the 2022-23 season, the Stanford men’s swimming squad faced off on Friday against fierce Pac-12 rival Cal in the 2022 edition of the Triple Distance meet. A non-team-scoring meet, this annual swim season staple splits each team’s swimmers into event groups based on...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Kipp and the Cardinal down Utah for 11th straight win

No. 8 Stanford women’s volleyball (17-4, 12-1 Pac-12) returned home to defeat Utah (13-11, 6-7 Pac-12) on Friday. Though the Cardinal had the upper hand for much of the match, the Utes still managed to force a fourth set. Ultimately, however, senior opposite Kendall Kipp and the Stanford squad ended the night with a 3-1 win.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Michael Thorbjornsen and Rose Zhang sweep Pac-12 monthly golf awards

Cardinal golfers wrapped up their fall season with the men’s team winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last week and the women’s side coming home with the trophy at the Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. But, that doesn’t mean the awards have stopped just yet. For the second consecutive month, junior Michael Thorbjornsen and sophomore Rose Zhang swept the Pac-12 monthly golf awards.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Bee a part of it: Honey Harvest returns to Roble

Roble Hall brought a little sweetness to midterm season Saturday through its Honey Harvest collaboration with Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit based in San Francisco aiming to introduce bee conservation to STEM students in the Bay Area. Honey Harvest invited Roble residents to participate in the creation of honey made...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford shares ‘care and concern’ for Jewish student community on campus

This article contains references to antisemitic incidents. The University expressed support to “every student who has been hurt in some way by” the recent news around antisemitism and intolerance, both around the world and on Stanford’s campus, in a Thursday email to the student body. “Stanford stands...
STANFORD, CA

