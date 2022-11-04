Four Trojans earn All-Capitol Conference First Team football honors

BELOIT—They really were the Three Amigos of Beloit Turner football this fall.

Quarterback Sean Fogel and wide receivers Tyler Sutherland and Will Lauterbach rewrote the Trojans’ record book when it came to passing and receiving.

The Capitol Conference certainly noticed Turner’s aerial circus, awarding all three seniors spots on the First Team despite the squad’s modest 4-5 record.

Turner head coach Derek Diehl said the honors are even more impressive considering just how strong the Capitol is.

“You look at how tough a conference we’re in when the only loss we have going into Level 3 of the playoffs is either to each other or Catholic Memorial,” the coach said.

Fogel’s 2022 included setting single-season records for most completions with 140 (in 233 attempts), yards passing with 2,114, touchdown passes with 27 and passing efficiency at 60.086 (140-233).

He also set single-game marks this fall for completions with 26 (26-for-37 against Lakeside Lutheran), yards passing with 441 (against Lakeside Lutheran) and TDs with five (three times, against East Troy, Lakeside , Lake Mills).

Despite only playing varsity football at Turner two years, he became the school’s all-time leading passer in terms of overall yardage with 3,699 to shatter the old mark of 3,660 by Kenny Draeving set in three years (2017-19). Fogel also broke Draeving’s mark for career TD passes with 38. Draeving had 37.

In his two years, Fogel completed 241-of-442 passes to rank third all-time in passing attempts. Seth Smith played four seasons (2012-15) and tossed 482 passes and Draeving had 447.

“Coming into a new school last year and looking what he was able to accomplish then and following it up with a brilliant senior year is amazing,” Diehl said. “He is someone we’re hoping a larger school will still take a look at. I think he would be a shoo-in with a D-III school.”

Diehl said both of his receivers are also solid recruits.

“Tyler is fast, he’s long and he’s able to separate downfield,” the coach said. “He had a really nice yards per catch average. Will’s ability to catch the football is also next-level freakish. Of course he is also a terrific baseball player so we’ll just have to see what his future holds.”

Sutherland set a single-game record for receptions with 14 against Lakeside Lutheran for 244 yards. That was two more than Tobey Budd’s previous mark in 1975. Budd was able to hang onto his career receiving mark of 87 catches. Sutherland is second with 83. Budd’s 60 catches in 1975 also held off the 55 caught by Sutherland and 48 by Lauterbach this fall.

Sutherland is the new career receiving yards record holder with 1,434, averaging 17.3 yards on his 83 catches. Lee Howard ranks No. 2 with 1,095 (1966-67). Sutherland’s 1,005 yards in 2022 is tops and Lauterbach’s 813 now ranks second.

Sutherland is the most prolific scorer as a receiver in Turner history. He caught 19 career TDs, 16 this season and four in a game against Lakeside Lutheran—all records. Lauterbach ranks third with 11 career TDs and he’s tied for single-season high with Nate Loomis with 10. Lauterbach is tied with several players for second-most TD catches in a game with three.

As far as single-game records go, Sutherland also has the top two yardage performances with 244 against Lakeside and 214 against Big Foot.

“We saw sparks last season what the offense might look like this year,” Diehl said. “We were hoping we would be able to emphasize the run more than we were able to. The teams we played early on, we were able to do that and have more of a balanced attack. But the rest of the teams in the conference were so strong we really struggled to run the ball. We were a pass-first team then.”

Defensive end Brent Hoppe, who has already committed to Central Michigan University, heads up Turner’s honorees on the other side of the ball as a First Teamer. He finished the season with 64 solo tackles and 31 assists for 95 total tackles. He had 18 tackles for loss, including two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Two Trojans earned Second Team honors. Senior running back Jayce Kurth made it on offense. Junior inside linebacker Tyler Kramer was named on defense. Kicker Michael Erickson and inside linebacker Nathan Pozzani earned Honorable Mention.

Kurth rushed 158 times for 784 yards (5.0) and five TDs. Kramer had 48 solo tackles and 29 assists with four tackles for losses. Pozzani had 35 solo tackles and 27 assists including eight for losses. Erickson kicked a field goal and 28-of-31 extra points.

Big Foot was led by senior Jax Hertel, who was named to the First Team as both a running back and a linebacker. Hertel had 124 carries for 1,095 yards (8.8) and seven TDs. On defense, he led Big Foot with 41 solos and 18 assists, including 12 for losses. He forced two fumbles.

The Chiefs’ Shawn Robinson landed on the Second Team as an offensive lineman.

Columbus junior Colton Brunell was named Offensive Player of the Year and teammate Malani Aragon, another junior, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Columbus senior Collin Selk was named Defensive Lineman of the Year while Lakeside Lutheran senior Ben Busa was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Coach of the Year honors went to Andrew Selgrad of Columbus. Edgewood’s Scott Silvestri was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

The entire team follows:

• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Sean Fogel, sr., Turner. RB—Colton Brunell, jr., Lake Mills; Jax Hertel, sr., Big Foot; Ben Bucholtltz, sr., Lake Mills. WR—Tyler Sutherland, sr., Turner; Will Lauterbach, sr., Turner; Ethan Freidrich, sr., New Glarus/Monticello. TE—Mark Haering, sr., Edgewood. OL—Ben Buxa, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Collin Selk, sr., Columbus; Derek Bruce, sr., Lake Mills; Henry Koeppen, jr., Lodi; Jaymeson Sullivan, sr., Columbus.

• SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Nathan Cotter, sr., Columbus. RB—Kayden Bou, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Abe Thompson, sr., Edgewood; Jayce Kurth, sr., Turner. WR—Liam Carrigan, sr., Lake Mills; Matthew Stenbroten, jr., Lake Mills; Jacob Sheahan, sr., Edgewood. TE—Jefferson Mobry, jr., Columbus; AC Strok, sr., NG/M; Jayce Kolinski, jr., Lodi. OL—Christian Stuebs, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Josh Klann, jr., Lodi; Preston Kelley, sr., Lodi; Shawn Robinson, sr., Big Foot.

• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Collin Selk, sr., Columbus; Ben Buxa, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Derek Bruce, sr., Lake Mills. DE—Brent Hoppe, sr., Turner; Brady Engel, jr., Columbus. Inside LB—Malani Aragon, sr., Columbus; Ben Buchholtz, sr., Lake Mills; Colton Brunell, jr., Columbus. Outside LB: Mark Haering, sr., Edgewood; Jax Hertel, Big Foot, sr.. DB—Donovan Nedelcoff, sr., Edgewood; Braxton Nachreiner, sr., Columbus; Aaren Ekern, sr., Columbus.

• SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Jackson Kitzmiller, so., Edgewood; Henry Koeppen, jr., Lodi; Preston Kelley, sr., Lodi. DE—Josh Klann, jr., Lodi; Wes Coates, jr., Edgewood. Inside LB—Jayce Kolinski, jr., Lodi; Tyler Kramer, sr., Turner; Mason Folkers, sr., Edgewood. Outside LB—Brady Puls, jr., Lodi; Matthew Stenbroten, jr., Lake Mills. DB—Levi Birkholz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Ryely Nachreiner, jr., Columbus; Keegan Fleischman, sr., Lodi.

• FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker—Brian Meitzner, sr., Lodi. Punter—Sam Klestinski, sr., Edgewood. Special Teams Player—Mark Haering, sr., Edgewood.

• SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker—Sam Klestinski, sr., Edgewood. Punter—Mason Levake, sr., Lake Mills. Special Teams Player—Jacob Sheahan, sr., Edgewood.

• HONORABLE MENTION: Shawn Robinson, sr., Big Foot; Corbin Hynes, sr., Columbus; RJ Gross, sr., Columbus; Ty Cowell, sr., Columbus; Brady Link, jr., Columbus; Finn Caulum, sr., Edgewood; Jackson Kitzmiller, so., Edgewood; Ben Hansen, sr., Edgewood; Jacob Shjean sr., Edgewood; Trysten Thiede, sr., Lake Mills; Caden Belling, sr., Lake Mills; Darin Phillips, sr., Lake Mills; Cooper Murphy, jr., Lake Mills; Charlie Vogen, Lakeside Lutheran, sr.; Reid Weittenhiller, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Trey Lauber, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Josh Jorgenson, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Birkholz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran;; Kayden Bou, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Paxton Krugman, jr., Lodi; Mason Lane, jr., Lodi; Kylar Clemens, jr., Lodi; Zach Nyquist, jr., Lodi; Sam Perkins, jr., NG/M; Max Marty, jr., NG/M; Mike Erickson, sr., Turner; Nathan Pozzani, sr., Turner.