CHURCH DARTBALL: Deadlock remains with three teams at top

BELOIT—Three teams continued to lead the Beloit Church Dartball League as Our Savior Vikings, St. John Jets and R.O.L. Lightning shared the top spot with 7-2 records.

The Trinity Eagles are 6-3, followed by the Good Shepherd Chiefs (5-4), Christ Lutheran Penguins (4-5), Our Saviors Trolls (3-6), Faith Flyers, Sun Valley Heat and Messiah Thunder (all 2-7).

• NOV. 1 RESULTS: ROL Lightning 2-3-6 at Faith Flyers 1-2-0; St. John Jets 5-1-6 at Good Shepherd Chiefs 3-6-4; Our Saviors Trolls 7-1-5 at Messiah Thunder 2-2-0; Trinity Eagles 7-4-4 at Our Saviors Vikings 11-6-3; Christ Lutheran Penguins 0-6-1 at Sun Valley Heat 1-4-2. 12-inning tie breaker rule applied.

• HOME RUNS: L. Cawkins (ROL Lightning), S. Naugle (Trinity Eagles), M. Seach (Christ Lutheran Penguins), D. Rounds 2 (Sun Valley Heat), D.J. Fogderud (Sun Valley Heat), D. Cooper (Sun Valley Heat), T. MacCormick (Clinton Penguins).