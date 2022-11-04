Brodhead looking forward to rematch

BRODHEAD—Rematch, anyone?

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals have been tested just twice this year. The 9-2 squad has an average margin of victory of 35.8 points in its nine triumphs.

One of its two losses came against the team they’ll face in level three of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs: The Prairie du Chien Blackhawks. The two teams will battle Saturday at 7 p.m.

In their first meeting on Oct. 7, Prairie du Chien came away with a 30-21 victory in a game that featured nearly identical statistics.

The Cardinals sported a perfectly balanced attack, with 154 yards passing and 155 yards on the ground. The Blackhawks were similar, posting 165 yards through the air and 154 on the ground.

What was a shootout of a first half (the Blackhawks led 23-21 at the break), turned into a defensive tussle in the second half, with PDC scoring the half’s only points on a touchdown.

“We had our backup punter in, and we were backed up all the way to our goal line,” Brodhead-Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “And we dropped the snap and they recovered it for a touchdown. Then we had a turnover and they turned that into a touchdown, so we were down 14-0 right away. After that, we played them really well.”

Brodhead-Juda quarterback Gabe Bockhop has been outstanding. Due to the nature of the first game, Bockhop ended up throwing 30 passes. That’s too many in the eyes of Matthys.

“If we are throwing the ball 30 times, it probably means we’re losing,” Matthys said. “I think our passing game is really important, because if that’s effective, it can really open up our running game. The fact that we can be effective in both is a great help.”

The Cardinals have laid waste to both playoff opponents thus far, crushing Watertown Luther Prep 48-7 before dominating Laconia by a nearly identical 49-7 margin.

The ground attack was particularly powerful on Friday against Laconia. Blake Matthys was the workhorse, carrying the ball 20 times for 175 yards, while Aidyn Vondra played his role as a big-play threat to perfection, carrying the rock eight times for 132 yards.

Prairie du Chien began the season with a pair of blowout losses to schools that have a combined 16-5 record.

After the difficult non-conference schedule, the Blackhawks began a roll that hasn’t stopped.

In their nine-game winning streak, PDC has scored at least 40 points four times, and broke into the 50’s on three occasions.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals got a big dose of reality when they dropped back-to-back games after winning the first six games of the season.

“We didn’t lose at all in the COVID season, and then we didn’t lose in the regular season last year,” Matthys said. “So a lot of our guys, especially our seniors, they only had one loss in their careers, and I think we needed to lose a game. We were a little too confident. We were winning games, but we weren’t getting better. I think that’s part of the reason that we look like a different team than we were the first time we played them.”