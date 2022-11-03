Read full article on original website
civiccentertv.com
City of Sylvan Lake Whitfield School Cornerstone Dedication
Sylvan Lake Historian Helen Jane Peters and resident Mike Grasser officially place the historic cornerstone from the Daniel Whitfield School at its new home in the Sylvan Lake Memorial Park and place a new era of mementos and messages for the next generation!. Stay up to date with our videos...
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase
Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
rew-online.com
Greystone Provides $22.6 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Multifamily Property in Detroit, Michigan
Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $22.6 million HUD-insured 223(f) loan to refinance a 96-unit multifamily property in Shelby Township, Michigan. The financing was originated by Lisa Fischman from Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of Aria of Shelby LLC. Aria of Shelby...
Coronavirus Watch: Hospitals packed with sick kids
Yes, this newsletter is called Coronavirus Watch. But right now, we feel a responsibility to share important information about a different virus that is filling pediatric hospitals with sick kids. Across the state, there's a huge surge of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, putting a heavy burden on...
Corewell hospitals announce additional visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of RSV
With the number of RSV cases increasing, Corewell Health East – formerly Beaumont Health – has announced new visitor restrictions for children starting on Monday. The Detroit Health Department has also put out recommendations to stop the spread.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Detroiters health impacted by disappearing grocery stores
The latest Detroit food metrics report shows that Detroit has lost 10 grocery stores since 2017. The Family Dollar on Jefferson was a grocery store up until recent years.
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit at Work program has thousands of job openings as city unemployment hits 20-year low
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The unemployment rate measures workers in the labor force who don't have a job, but are actively looking for work. The unemployment rate in the city reaching a 20-year-low of 7 percent in September, but doesn't include people who have given up looking or just aren't.
$6k raised for Macomb County family after of 6-year-old boy dies of RSV
A sailing company in New Baltimore is raising money to offset costs for an employee’s family after their 6-year-old boy died of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, this week.
DBusiness Daily Update: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Prepares New Programming for Holiday Season, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Prepares New Programming for Holiday Season, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
civiccentertv.com
Oakland Business Professor Talks Interest Rates & Oil Profits | Megacast Interview, November 4, 2022
Oakland University’s Michael Greiner joins the program to talk about another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a controversial merger proposal in the publishing industry, as well as President Biden’s proposed windfall tax on oil companies. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan toddler recovering after being hospitalized with RSV
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan toddler is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. Michael Brocklehurst said his 18-month-old son Calvin first showed signs of a cold. But after a couple of days, he was having a hard time breathing so he took him to the McLaren emergency room in Fenton.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's why this flu season may be the worst in more than a decade
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The flu is definitely making a comeback this year, as I know many patients who are getting infected. Clinical laboratories have recorded more than 9,100 positive tests in the first three weeks of the flu season. That’s unusually high. The CDC is estimating at least 880,000 flu illnesses and 6,900 hospitalizations so far this year.
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
thelivingstonpost.com
LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner
LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Detroit News
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
