ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
civiccentertv.com

City of Sylvan Lake Whitfield School Cornerstone Dedication

Sylvan Lake Historian Helen Jane Peters and resident Mike Grasser officially place the historic cornerstone from the Daniel Whitfield School at its new home in the Sylvan Lake Memorial Park and place a new era of mementos and messages for the next generation!. Stay up to date with our videos...
SYLVAN LAKE, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase

Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS

Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan toddler recovering after being hospitalized with RSV

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan toddler is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. Michael Brocklehurst said his 18-month-old son Calvin first showed signs of a cold. But after a couple of days, he was having a hard time breathing so he took him to the McLaren emergency room in Fenton.
FENTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Here's why this flu season may be the worst in more than a decade

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The flu is definitely making a comeback this year, as I know many patients who are getting infected. Clinical laboratories have recorded more than 9,100 positive tests in the first three weeks of the flu season. That’s unusually high. The CDC is estimating at least 880,000 flu illnesses and 6,900 hospitalizations so far this year.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner

LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
HOWELL, MI
Detroit News

Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy