NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration and traveled across the state with fellow Republican leaders touting his accomplishments while in office. “In a Republic, the people decide what happens by choosing leaders whose ideas they like the best. And tonight, evidently all across the country, the people have spoken clearly,” Lee said. “Our ideas have resonated with people from one end of the state to the other.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO