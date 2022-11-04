Read full article on original website
Related
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found. We have...
These 43 candidates already won because no one ran against them in the general election
The race for many East Tennessee offices are all but concluded with just one candidate listed on the ballot. Here is a list of uncontested races.
rewind943.com
4 candidates sail through uncontested races for City Council, state House seats
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While most of the races on this year’s Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election ballot were contested, there were still some candidates who sailed through without opposition. TN Senate, Dist. 23. Kerry Roberts, R, incumbent, uncontested winner. Senate District 23 is new...
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Tennessee Pastors Send Election Day Message About Election Integrity
Southern Christian Coalition demands that every vote be counted, election irregularities be addressed. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today released a statement calling for election integrity. The message was sent as a call for accountability in the wake of election errors admitted by the Davidson County Election Commission. These errors resulted in hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots.
Election 2022: Tennessee races to watch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide who will be Tennessee's next governor, and voters will choose who represents the state's nine districts in the U.S. House of Representatives. The gubernatorial race pits Republican Gov. Bill Lee against Democrat...
Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration and traveled across the state with fellow Republican leaders touting his accomplishments while in office. “In a Republic, the people decide what happens by choosing leaders whose ideas they like the best. And tonight, evidently all across the country, the people have spoken clearly,” Lee said. “Our ideas have resonated with people from one end of the state to the other.”
Tennessee Election Results: TN Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for Tennessee's House of Representatives races from November 8, 2022.
WBBJ
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state’s General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
WBBJ
What to know ahead of November 8 Midterm Election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Election Day voters will be able to make their selections for local, state, and federal officials. “We have a Republican and a Democrat running in State House 73,” said Lori Lott, Madison County Administrator of Elections. “In our Congress, David Kustoff is currently our congressman, and he is running with opposition, and the Governor has many oppositions.”
WYSH AM 1380
State announces Mock Election results
Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
chattanoogapulse.com
Everything Tennessee Voters Need To Know For The November 8 General Election
Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more, on GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State's free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. On Election Day, polls in all 95 counties open at various times. A list of when polling locations open is available on GoVoteTN.gov. All polls close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.
Here’s when polls open & close in different Northeast Tennessee counties
(WJHL) — Voters are encouraged to hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Opening times vary among the different localities, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of when the polls open and end based on location. All polls across Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. Carter […]
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make Change
Emergency room physician calls on voters to elect candidates who will keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe" Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room physician in Nashville, said today she is calling voters and asking them to help elect policymakers who will vote to keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe."
wkms.org
All four amendments to Tennessee’s constitution have passed. Here’s what that means.
Four amendments to the state constitution all appear to be on track to pass, based on more than 700,000 votes. If the early results hold, the state’s constitution will be updated. Language about the “right to work” and a temporary order of succession for the governor’s office will be added, while other language about slavery as punishment for a crime and a ban on ministers serving in the legislature will be removed.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
wmot.org
Tennessee governor distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is distancing himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment...
wmot.org
Nashville DA seeks death sentence commutation, Tennessee AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. Nashville's district attorney has said Black is intellectually disabled and supported resentencing Black to life in...
Comments / 0