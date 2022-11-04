ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Inaugural Military Ball hosted in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Red, white, and blue, plus dress blues and ball gowns equals one great night to shine the light of honor on our veterans and current military. The West TN Veterans coalition hosted their Inaugural Salute to our Veterans Military Ball on Saturday evening in order to receive donations to go towards a Veterans Crisis Fund.
WBBJ

Veterans honored at celebration hosted by local Rotary Club, Lions Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club and the Lions Club united Monday to honor veterans for Veterans Day this Friday. The luncheon started with a performance from the Thelma Barker Elementary School’s choir. They performed songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the...
WBBJ

3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
WBBJ

Top Stories revisited: October 31 – November 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — With new stories everyday, you may have missed one. Characters were seen walking the streets, along with trick or treaters knocking on the doors for some fun treats and candy. On Monday evening the fun came to end at the Rodeway Inn in Jackson as a...
WBBJ

Local shoppes host a holiday kick off

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Shoppes at North Park in Jackson hosted their Annual Holiday Open House. “Holiday Open House, Open House is the Kickoff to the Holiday Season here. It’s a weekend we have all the shopping that you can have we get all of our Christmas stuff and we’ve just invite everyone to come out and enjoy nine for that one location”, Marcy Simpson says.
WBBJ

New flag raised above Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new flag is on display in the City of Jackson. In February 2022, a contest was launched for citizens of Jackson to submit a design for a new City Flag. After the flags were submitted, residents could vote on their favorite. Kris Stewart, a local...
WBBJ

First Presbyterian Church holds Kirkin’ of the Tartans service

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church holds a traditional service that dates back over twenty years in Jackson. On Sunday, the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was held at the First Presbyterian Church. It is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. This is...
WBBJ

November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12. Brown Bag Book Club. Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come...
WBBJ

Say yes to your wedding vendors!

JACKSON, Tenn. — As couples prepare for their big day, vendors of kinds could be needed. Having a wedding show, like tie the knot, is one place to find an assortment of vendors, items and even venue options for people with many types of taste. Tie the knot Tennessee...
WBBJ

Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
WBBJ

I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County

JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
WBBJ

Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WREG

Flu forces McNairy County Schools to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McNairy County Schools in West Tennessee were closed because of a rising number of flu cases affecting children and support staff. For students and staff in the McNairy County School District, classes were canceled Friday. Greg Martin, the district’s director of schools, tells WREG a recent rise in flu cases is to […]
actionnews5.com

Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
WBBJ

Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt

Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt, 92, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Crestview Nursing Home in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Choady Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church.
