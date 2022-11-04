Bail Set for Four Suspects Arrested After Centralia Overdose Death; Court Documents Detail Investigation

Two men accused of stealing $3,796 worth of items from a Lincoln Creek Road property in July are now facing felony burglary and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Ryan L. Winings, 51, of Centralia, and Jeremiah E. Glenn, 35, of Chehalis, are accused of breaking the locks to a gate and a large container on an unoccupied Lincoln Creek Road property and stealing a total of 29 items, including a new trimmer and miscellaneous power tools, just after 9:20 a.m. on July 17. The two allegedly returned on July 18 and used bolt cutters to break the lock on a neighbor’s residence.

