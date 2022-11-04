Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Officer Stops Man From Hitting Woman With Truck, Gets Assaulted
A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he assaulted a police officer that tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a truck. KAMC News reports that police were called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th. The victim said that the suspect, 34-year-old Robert Valles, had ripped off the side mirror from another vehicle and struck the pickup in question with it. The victim says that she didn't want Valles using the truck.
Lubbock Police Say Woman Intentionally Abandoned her Children
A Lubbock woman was arrested after police say she intentionally abandoned her children in a dirty and hazardous apartment. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane a bit after 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th. Officers arrived and heard 2 young children fighting inside the apartment.
32-Year-Old Kelcy Tekell Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday morning in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that a 32-year-old woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 34th street and the West Loop.
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials could not identify the number of people who were injured due to the accident.
Police report reveals driver was drinking before Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 21-year-old driver veered into traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Friday night, police said. A police report said the driver described himself as a six out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated at the time of the crash. The Lubbock Police Department did not mention alcohol in […]
Serious injuries after accidental shooting near Texas Tech, LPD says no threat to public
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shots-fired call Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. There was no indication that there was a threat to the public, LPD said. According to a statement by LPD, initial reports called it an accidental discharge. Police were called to the area of 19th […]
fox34.com
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
Lubbock Vehicle Crash Results in Death of Woman Trying to Help
A vehicle crash occurred in West Lubbock early Monday morning resulting in the death of one person. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on Monday, November 7, at 7:52 a.m. to the area of 34th Street and West Loop 289. At the scene police discovered two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
One Arrested After a Hale County Constable Vehicle Was Stolen
One person has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle. KAMC News reports that Texas DPS troopers were called to help find a person evading arrested in a constable's patrol vehicle on Tuesday, November 8th. How exactly the chase began was not made immediately clear.
Drunk Driving Leads to Head-On Crash in Lubbock: Five Injured
A Lubbock man described himself as a "6 out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated" when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday, November 4th. KAMC News reports that 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was driving eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street when he cross into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez, head-on.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
One serious injury in crash Monday morning, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person was seriously injured and one had minor injuries in a crash around 7:50 a.m. at 34th St. and West Loop 289. The loop going southbound was blocked off and units were redirecting people to the 34th Street exit, LPD said.
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock
We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
Lubbockite Sparks Online Debate After Sharing Positive Experience With LPD
A Lubbock local recently took to Nextdoor.com to share a positive experience they had with the Lubbock police department. Despite only having good intentions, their post managed to spark some negative feedback and debate in the comment section. According to the original poster, they were relaxing in their garage when...
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries
A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday morning, October 31,to scare off burglars during a vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicles lights were on at around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted two suspects outside of his vehicle before firing a shot into the ground, resulting in the the two suspects running away from his property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0