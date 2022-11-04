Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
The latest update on the Nets' issuing Kyrie Irving a list of things to do sparked a meme fest on social media.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James
Magic Johnson says he wishes he had picked up the phone and called LeBron James back in 2019. The post Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving
LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving's fine tally has escalated to over $18 million after latest suspension without pay.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" May Be Returning in 2023
Michael Jordan finished off his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, besting the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. On Jordan’s feet during the six-game series was the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” a shoe that — per a report from @zsneakerheadz — may be returning in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
Anthony Edwards stood still during one play while ignoring his teammates against the Houston Rockets.
Comments / 1