Brooklyn, NY

Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles' 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In "Bred" Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka's first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a "Bred" model is on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug's incarceration hasn't stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, "@Jharden13, get the ring this year."
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" May Be Returning in 2023

Michael Jordan finished off his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, besting the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. On Jordan's feet during the six-game series was the Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs," a shoe that — per a report from @zsneakerheadz — may be returning in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

