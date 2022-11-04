Indiana State women top Lincoln in exhibition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Lincoln 75-66 on Thursday evening in an exhibition game at the Hulman Center. Chelsea Cain and Caitlin Anderson led the scoring with 14 points each. Bella Finnegan added 11 points and Anna McKendree had 10. Adrian Folks had 8 points in her first game back after a season ending injury last November. The Sycamore women open the season on Monday November 7th against St. Louis. Tipoff is set for 11 am at the Hulman Center.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
