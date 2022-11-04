A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he assaulted a police officer that tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a truck. KAMC News reports that police were called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th. The victim said that the suspect, 34-year-old Robert Valles, had ripped off the side mirror from another vehicle and struck the pickup in question with it. The victim says that she didn't want Valles using the truck.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO