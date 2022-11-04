ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Officer Stops Man From Hitting Woman With Truck, Gets Assaulted

A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he assaulted a police officer that tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a truck. KAMC News reports that police were called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th. The victim said that the suspect, 34-year-old Robert Valles, had ripped off the side mirror from another vehicle and struck the pickup in question with it. The victim says that she didn't want Valles using the truck.
Lubbock Police Say Woman Intentionally Abandoned her Children

A Lubbock woman was arrested after police say she intentionally abandoned her children in a dirty and hazardous apartment. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane a bit after 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th. Officers arrived and heard 2 young children fighting inside the apartment.
Lubbock Vehicle Crash Results in Death of Woman Trying to Help

A vehicle crash occurred in West Lubbock early Monday morning resulting in the death of one person. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on Monday, November 7, at 7:52 a.m. to the area of 34th Street and West Loop 289. At the scene police discovered two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
Drunk Driving Leads to Head-On Crash in Lubbock: Five Injured

A Lubbock man described himself as a "6 out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated" when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday, November 4th. KAMC News reports that 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was driving eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street when he cross into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez, head-on.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
Lubbock Blood Supplies Are Tragically Low

For the life of me, I don't understand why the good people of Lubbock aren't lining up to donate blood on the reg. It's really not that big of a deal. I took a quick look at my donor history and I've donated somewhere between 48-50 times since they removed the tattoo prohibition in 2008.
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries

A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday morning, October 31,to scare off burglars during a vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicles lights were on at around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted two suspects outside of his vehicle before firing a shot into the ground, resulting in the the two suspects running away from his property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom

It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!

Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock

The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?

There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
