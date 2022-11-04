Read full article on original website
Inaugural Military Ball hosted in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Red, white, and blue, plus dress blues and ball gowns equals one great night to shine the light of honor on our veterans and current military. The West TN Veterans coalition hosted their Inaugural Salute to our Veterans Military Ball on Saturday evening in order to receive donations to go towards a Veterans Crisis Fund.
Veterans honored at celebration hosted by local Rotary Club, Lions Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club and the Lions Club united Monday to honor veterans for Veterans Day this Friday. The luncheon started with a performance from the Thelma Barker Elementary School’s choir. They performed songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the...
Local shoppes host a holiday kick off
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Shoppes at North Park in Jackson hosted their Annual Holiday Open House. “Holiday Open House, Open House is the Kickoff to the Holiday Season here. It’s a weekend we have all the shopping that you can have we get all of our Christmas stuff and we’ve just invite everyone to come out and enjoy nine for that one location”, Marcy Simpson says.
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
Top Stories revisited: October 31 – November 6
JACKSON, Tenn. — With new stories everyday, you may have missed one. Characters were seen walking the streets, along with trick or treaters knocking on the doors for some fun treats and candy. On Monday evening the fun came to end at the Rodeway Inn in Jackson as a...
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
Jackson Boxing Club honors previous coach with new sign
JACKSON, Tenn. — One boxing club in Jackson has been reopened under a name that is familiar to the local Hub City boxing world. Friday, this gym officially unveiled a new sign as the Jackson Boxing Club. This is the name that another gym possessed in the Jackson area for decades.
First Presbyterian Church holds Kirkin’ of the Tartans service
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church holds a traditional service that dates back over twenty years in Jackson. On Sunday, the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was held at the First Presbyterian Church. It is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. This is...
Say yes to your wedding vendors!
JACKSON, Tenn. — As couples prepare for their big day, vendors of kinds could be needed. Having a wedding show, like tie the knot, is one place to find an assortment of vendors, items and even venue options for people with many types of taste. Tie the knot Tennessee...
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12. Brown Bag Book Club. Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come...
I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County
JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
JSCC students undergo ‘mock disaster,’ receive active shooter preparation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students undergo a mock disaster. On Monday, the nursing students of Jackson State Community College had the chance to go through a mock disaster to teach the students emergency preparedness. The nursing students learned how to perform medical care in various environments and situations...
Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt
Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt, 92, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Crestview Nursing Home in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Choady Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church.
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Volunteers work to help the ‘wild cats’ of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local residents are volunteering to help some community fur babies. Wild cats, also known as feral cats, have gathered in colonies throughout the Hub City for awhile now, mostly in the older neighborhoods. A local organization called Trap, Neuter, and Release, or TNR, is pairing...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.
UT Vols take on Memphis Tigers in historic game for Jackson’s ballpark
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Baseball Stadium hosted two guest baseball teams to hit it out of the ballpark. “I’m pretty pumped,” said fan Zach Polk. “I know a lot of people are since the lines are split into threes, so everybody is looking forward to coming out here. I’ve been playing baseball my whole life, and I enjoy the game. It’s always fun to see some place like this bring a lot of people here. It’ll be a good game today.”
