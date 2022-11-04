Read full article on original website
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – JAMIE HALL (39)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Jamie Hall (39) of Newark. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Jamie made concerning statements about her welfare. Efforts to locate and contact Jamie have been unsuccessful. Jamie is described as a white female, 5’03”...
WMDT.com
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
WDEL 1150AM
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day
In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that...
delawaretoday.com
Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes
Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcycle-versus-car crash near Middletown leaves motorcyclist dead
A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a car on Route 896 near Middletown. The 37-year-old Newark man riding the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896 near Bethel Church Road around 1:45 when his motorcycle hit a southbound car, Delaware State Police said.
One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Early in the morning on Saturday, police responded to a fatal crash on Route 896 in the Middletown area. Upon their arrival, police found the motorcyclist in the roadway after being ejected during a collision with a 2016 Chrysler 200. At around 1:42, am, Delaware State Police troopers arrived at the scene located at Route 896 South and Bethel Church Road. “A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road,” DSP said in a statement. “The front of the Harley struck the front The post One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Middletown area early this morning. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling in the left lane of southbound Route 896 south of the intersection with Bethel Church Road. At the time, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road. The front of the Harley struck the front of Chrysler for point of impact. The operator of the Harley was ejected, and the motorcycle came to a rest in the right southbound lane. The Chrysler continued south a short distance and came to rest within the left lane of Route 896 southbound.
Cape Gazette
Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington
Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
WDEL 1150AM
Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash
A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
Cape Gazette
Crash damages headstones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery
A crash Oct. 26 damaged gravestones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery, but church officials are grateful to those who helped put them back together. Louise Finn, cemetery coordinator for Conley’s Chapel, said a Facebook post following the crash alerted a Millsboro company, which helped restore the headstones. “On Friday,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Frontier launches daily Philly-Phoenix flights
In time for western “snowbird” season, Frontier Airlines launched daily nonstop service from Philadelphia International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The daily service is a departure from the strategy of many Frontier flights that operate a few days a week. “We’re thrilled to offer ‘Low Fares Done...
WBOC
Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating
FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Under Tractor Trailer, One Trapped
Just before 8:50, Friday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 in the area of the service plaza in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle has become trapped under a tractor-trailer with one patient trapped. First arriving confirming heavy entrapment. Crews are currently working to free the...
firststateupdate.com
Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition
At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
firststateupdate.com
Two Teens Shot Late Sunday, One Critically
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East 10th Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
