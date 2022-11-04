Tesla plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Australia. Tesla has the largest infrastructure for charging its electric vehicles on Earth. Still, the most significant criticism of the Supercharging network is that it is not yet open to owners of all EVs, so you must be a Tesla owner to use it. Tesla reserves its charging infrastructure for its vehicles, which helped the company gain most of the world’s EV market share in the push for electrification. Tesla has over 35,000 Superchargers globally.

8 HOURS AGO