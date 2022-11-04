Read full article on original website
Tesla to open Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in Australia
Tesla plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Australia. Tesla has the largest infrastructure for charging its electric vehicles on Earth. Still, the most significant criticism of the Supercharging network is that it is not yet open to owners of all EVs, so you must be a Tesla owner to use it. Tesla reserves its charging infrastructure for its vehicles, which helped the company gain most of the world’s EV market share in the push for electrification. Tesla has over 35,000 Superchargers globally.
Tesla to submit Gigafactory Berlin expansion documents by end of year
Tesla is set to submit documents pertaining to the expansion of its European electric vehicle production facility, Gigafactory Berlin, by the end of the year. Tesla plans to build over 1 million vehicles every year following the expansion, documents said. Tesla is preparing the documents, which elaborate on its reasoning...
Tesla steals the spotlight in the 2022 China International Import Expo
At the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), the largest import trade show in the world, Tesla showed off its growing allure to Chinese consumers through an exhibition of its compelling electric vehicles and its upcoming humanoid robot. Even though some of the vehicles on display at the CIIE like...
Tesla shares “Plaid” campaign to promote new Model S and Model X in China
Tesla China has released a creative effort to promote its flagship vehicles, the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid. Both vehicles, together with the company’s Tesla Bot prototype, were featured at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid have been...
BMW launches a new flagship luxury EV
BMW has launched its new BMW i7 electric luxury sedan. The BMW 7 series has always been the pinnacle luxury offering from the Bavarian brand. Now that the electric vehicle age is upon us, the new BMW i7 will carry that legacy. It plans to do so following the usual 7 series formula; exciting performance, extreme comfort and build quality, and a healthy dose of technology.
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
This firmware update killed a bunch of Galaxy Watch 4 models
Software updates usually ship with a bug or two, but it’s not often that they permanently kill your device. Unfortunately, that appears to be precisely what is happening to Galaxy Watch 4 owners after installing Samsung’s latest firmware for the smartwatch. SamMobile reports that new firmware update R8xxXXU1GVI3...
Cities under strain: India's predicted urban boom
India is projected to see an explosion in its urban population in the coming decades, but its cities already cannot cope and climate change will make living conditions harsher still. "Poor people, especially migrants in cities, are at the worst risk of climate change, whether it is the changes in the weather or flooding, jobs, lack of infrastructure," Muttreja told AFP. "India has to have a paradigm shift.
Tesla Cybertruck prototype charge port features “Cyber-fied” lighted T logo
The original Tesla Cybertruck prototype unveiled back in late 2019 was so radical and filled to the brim with unique features that it was easy to miss some of the all-electric pickup truck’s more subtle components. These include the Cybertruck prototype charge port, which was showcased recently when the vehicle was featured at the Petersen Museum.
The Boring Company announces start of full-scale Hyperloop testing
As it turns out, Elon Musk’s Hyperloop dreams are still alive and kicking. This was hinted at by The Boring Company, which recently shared an image of what appears to be a Tesla Model 3 sedan inside a “full-scale Hyperloop” test tunnel. Elon Musk’s Hyperloop idea has...
Tesla Bot shows its power in fascinating — and frightening — fashion
Tesla recently displayed the power and prowess of the Tesla Bot’s primary leg actuators in a video as it lifted a half-ton grand piano without any issues. The display is both fascinating and frightening as the Tesla Bot project continues to move forward. Tesla shared the video earlier this...
