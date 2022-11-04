Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
13 WHAM
Neighbors, police, community leaders call for change after shooting of 4-year-old girl
Rochester, N.Y. — A family was heading home from a gathering with relatives when shots rang out on the city's northwest side Saturday night. "I heard 'bang, bang, bang,' said neighbor Edith McKlveen. "Basically I counted 12 shots, but I later learned it was 26." McKlveen heard the gunshots...
13 WHAM
Deputies and restaurant manager honored for heroic actions
Rochester, N.Y. — Deputies who responded to a call for a man with a gun at a Henrietta restaurant were honored for their actions today. Also honored was the restaurant manager who called 911 and started to evacuate the building. The incident happened in June at the Carrabbas Italian...
13 WHAM
4-year-old recovering after being shot on Selye Terrace
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Selye Terrace for the report of shots heard just after midnight. Upon arrival, police located evidence that shots were fired, but no victim was found at the scene. While canvassing the area, police learned that a vehicle may have fled...
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
13 WHAM
Krauseneck receives maximum sentence for 1982 Brighton ax murder
Rochester, N.Y. — James Krauseneck, the man found guilty of murdering his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. A jury convicted Krauseneck in September of killing his wife Feb. 19, 1982 while...
13 WHAM
Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
13 WHAM
Arrest made in N. Clinton Avenue beating death from April
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest has been in a beating death that occurred back in April on N. Clinton Avenue. Rochester Police Department responded to the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Evergreen Street for the report of a person down and unresponsive around 1:55 a.m. on April 18, 2022.
13 WHAM
Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
13 WHAM
Part of 390 North closed due to a vehicle fire
Rochester, N.Y. — A stretch of 390 north between the exit 12 in Rush and Lehigh Station Road is shut down after a vehicle fire. 13WHAM has a crew on scene and it appears a car towing a trailer caught fire and a second car may be involved as well.
13 WHAM
Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A fun way to garden
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a new, fun way to get into gardening!. A new seed library is coming to the Irondequoit public library. It's expected to open within the next month or so and will allow residents to obtain seeds to grow household plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
13 WHAM
Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
13 WHAM
Walgreens closes in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — Despite a wave of opposition, Walgreens on Thurston Road in the city's 19th Ward closed its doors for good Monday afternoon. Customers, neighbors and city leaders argued the closure will hurt customers and create a pharmacy desert in a majority Black neighborhood. The company cited a...
13 WHAM
Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department fought two house fires nearly simultaneously in the early hours of Saturday. The first incident was reported at 12:11 a.m. at an occupied house fire on Langham Street. Many calls had come in to the 911 center reporting the fire with people...
13 WHAM
Sorority celebrates 100th anniversary
Rochester, N.Y. — A historic milestone for one of the nation's leading historically black sororities. The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Theta Omega Sigma Chapter celebrated their 100th anniversary with a Centennial Scholarship Ball on East Avenue Friday. The local chapter was raising money for the Romunda Harris-Fonville scholarship...
13 WHAM
Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
13 WHAM
Back to back records in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
13 WHAM
RIT shines light on voting rights and equality through 'Big Shot' project
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring the woman who made Rochester her home, and pioneered the women's right movement. Sunday, the community gathered at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the annual RIT Big Shot project. This year's event is shining a light on voting rights and equality in...
Comments / 0