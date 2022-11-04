Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton ISD wasting no time on sanitizing campuses in order to keep students healthy
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD is closing its doors to deep clean in an effort to combat illnesses. On Friday, Lumberton High School got started on sanitizing the campus as cleaning staff worked to do a thorough job. The Lumberton High School principal says the deep cleaning is necessary after...
fox4beaumont.com
Orange Chick-fil-a to donate Nov. 10 sales to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios
ORANGE — Chick-fil-a's Orange location has announced that on November 10, the restaurant will "donate 100% of proceeds from all sales" to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios to help with her funeral costs. From the Chick-fil-a Orange Facebook page:. Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked...
12newsnow.com
Four children adopted into their forever homes in Orange County
November is National Adoption Month. The courtroom of Judge Mandy Rodgers was packed with people waiting to complete their families.
Sentencing phase for former Beaumont ISD electrical contractor could begin soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A sentencing phase is just days away after the state's highest court upheld the guilty sentence of a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor. Calvin Gary Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019. Walker's electric company was contracted for electrician services for...
First African American cardinal in the Catholic Church in Beaumont for Saturday summit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The first African American cardinal in the Catholic church was in Beaumont for a summit to help promote healing and understanding on Saturday. Many Faces in God’s House is a community-wide summit that aims to foster healing, understanding, and opportunities for all humankind. The summit was held at the Julie Rogers Theater and featured a keynote given by Cardinal Wilton Gregory.
MySanAntonio
McElroy Estates to offer affordable luxury homes in Port Arthur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chuck McElroy’s vision to provide Port Arthur with affordable luxury housing is taking shape. McElroy, a Port Arthur native and current CEO of Provision Developments, is overseeing McElroy Estates, a 46-home development for those wanting to buy a home in his hometown, whether that potential home buyer's a refinery worker or a single parent with multiple children.
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
MySanAntonio
Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber
Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
Outage leaves more than 4K Entergy customers in parts of Jefferson County without power
NEDERLAND, Texas — More than 4,000 Jefferson County Entergy customers in parts of Nederland and Port Neches could be without power for a few hours due to an outage. At least one transformer blew and a power line is down, according to a Port Neches Police Department release. No fire has been reported.
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
Nederland City Clerk killed, her 3-year-old grandson seriously injured after head-on crash in Louisiana Friday
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Troopers are investigating after a Friday evening crash in Louisiana claimed the life of the Nederland City clerk and seriously injured her 3-year-old grandson. The deadly crash happened November 4, 2022, on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after...
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
fox4beaumont.com
Officials hope to end the streak after 22 years of daily fatalities on Texas roads
BEAUMONT — November 7th marks 22 years with daily roadway related deaths. In the past few years it has been reported that approximately 10 people die daily in fatal crashes in Texas. Martin Gonzalez, P.E., District Engineer for the Beaumont District of TxDOT, Sheriff Zena Stephens, and MADD representative...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Shooting victim on Fonville at same home where two children were struck
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a Friday morning drive-by shooting on Fonville Avenue in South Park, injuring a 26-year-old man inside the same home where two children were struck last Saturday, October 29, according to information Chief Jim Singletary and Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022. Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Joshua Jamal Cole,...
12newsnow.com
Man formerly convicted in 2010 death of woman and her daughter in Beaumont asks to be released on bond
Joseph Colone, Jr. was sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her daughter Brianna Goodman. His conviction was overturned in 2022.
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police working with DPS to find woman believed to be in imminent danger
DPS says a Houston woman, who was last seen in Beaumont, is believed to be in imminent danger. Beaumont police are working with DPS troopers to locate 39-year-old Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street near College Street in Beaumont at about...
Texas Roadhouse set to open Monday near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Long Star staple located near Parkdale Mall is set to open soon and kept its promise of bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will open on Monday, November 7, 2022, according to a Texas Roadhouse release. The restaurant is located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.
Beaumont Police investigating Friday morning shooting at same home where child, teen shot last week
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man was shot mid-morning Friday, at the same house where a child and a teen were shot nearly a week ago. Police responded to the area of Woodville Avenue and Fonville Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., after receiving a call about shots being fired. Further investigation led police to the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue.
