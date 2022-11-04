ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Orange Chick-fil-a to donate Nov. 10 sales to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios

ORANGE — Chick-fil-a's Orange location has announced that on November 10, the restaurant will "donate 100% of proceeds from all sales" to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios to help with her funeral costs. From the Chick-fil-a Orange Facebook page:. Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

First African American cardinal in the Catholic Church in Beaumont for Saturday summit

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first African American cardinal in the Catholic church was in Beaumont for a summit to help promote healing and understanding on Saturday. Many Faces in God’s House is a community-wide summit that aims to foster healing, understanding, and opportunities for all humankind. The summit was held at the Julie Rogers Theater and featured a keynote given by Cardinal Wilton Gregory.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

McElroy Estates to offer affordable luxury homes in Port Arthur

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chuck McElroy’s vision to provide Port Arthur with affordable luxury housing is taking shape. McElroy, a Port Arthur native and current CEO of Provision Developments, is overseeing McElroy Estates, a 46-home development for those wanting to buy a home in his hometown, whether that potential home buyer's a refinery worker or a single parent with multiple children.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
MySanAntonio

Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber

Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022. Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Joshua Jamal Cole,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Texas Roadhouse set to open Monday near Parkdale Mall

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Long Star staple located near Parkdale Mall is set to open soon and kept its promise of bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will open on Monday, November 7, 2022, according to a Texas Roadhouse release. The restaurant is located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police investigating Friday morning shooting at same home where child, teen shot last week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man was shot mid-morning Friday, at the same house where a child and a teen were shot nearly a week ago. Police responded to the area of Woodville Avenue and Fonville Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., after receiving a call about shots being fired. Further investigation led police to the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy