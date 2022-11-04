Read full article on original website
Redrawn 8th District raises tribal political possibilities
Red Lake member Erika Bailey-Johnson (right), DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 2B, sets up her stand with staffers during a meet-the-candidates event at BSU in Bemidji, Minn. on Oct. 27. Photo: Monika Lawrence for MPR News. Political hopefuls and voters eager to talk about issues important to them swirled...
redlakenationnews.com
Beltrami County DFL Hosts Election Night Party
Bemidji, Minn. - The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party is celebrating democracy in action by hosting an election night party on Nov. 8 in the conference room of the Bemidji Hotel (2422 Ridgeway Ave NW, Bemidji). The event starts at 7 pm and is open to the public. Curtiss Hunt, Chair of the Beltrami County DFL, added, “Participants will be able to congratulate local DFL-endorsed candidates in person on their solid campaign performances while watching election results streamed live”. The event includes beverages and snacks.
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
lptv.org
Bemidji Fire Department Responds to Second Fire at Ridgeway Apartments
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to report of a fire at a Ridgeway Apartment building almost four hours after the initial fire. According to the press release from Chief Justin Sherwood, on November 3rd at approximately 11:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a second fire at 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story, multi-family structure. The emergency personnel then used a transitional type fire attack, removing plywood from the closed off building’s windows to attack the fire from the exterior. Firefighters then moved to attack the fire inside of the building.
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
battlelakereview.com
The Thrill Of Their First Deer Shot
Jonah Lill of Battle Lake hunted during the state’s Youth Deer Hunt Season and shot a doe. Congrats!
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
lakesarearadio.net
Police Called after Dispute Between Senate Candidate Dan Bohmer and Ex-Wife
The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
