Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Area Volleyball Teams Serve Up Consistent Success
Efficiency is often the name of the game in sports. Doing something well and doing it often is where winning results come from most of the time. That’s why it’s no surprise that the WACO Warriors, the Highland Huskies, the Sigourney Savages and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were among the most efficient teams in the area when they had to serve the volleyball this past season.
kciiradio.com
Miller’s Season Stands Among Best for Mid-Prairie Signal Callers
Mid-Prairie’s Collin Miller had a successful season under center in 2022. The Golden Hawk senior finished with nine touchdown passes, ninth best for a single year in Mid-Prairie history. He stands tied with Terry Beckley’s 1976, Dallas Duwa’s 1979 and 1980, Justin Harland’s 2005, Mark Aldeman’s 2009, Reid Miller’s 2012 and Ryan Cortum in 2015. In total this season, Miller finished 48 of 119 through the air for 732 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw six touchdowns to Cain Brown, a pair to Grady Gingerich and one to Cobi Hershberger. Miller also added 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. The Golden Hawks ended the season with a 6-4 overall record.
kciiradio.com
Cobras Bow Out in Quarters
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team saw the 2022 season come to a close Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A playoffs, falling to the No. 2 ranked, defending 1A state champs from Van Meter on the road 45-0. The Bulldogs raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first frame, including a Carter Durflinger 53-yard punt return for touchdown after forcing a Cobra three and out to start the contest, a four yard touchdown run for Ben Gordon, the first of his four on the night, following another SK punt, and a fourth and three touchdown connection in the red zone on the final play of the first quarter from Ben Gilliland to Aydn Netten.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball set to open regular season Monday against Bethune-Cookman
The Iowa men’s basketball team will open its regular season on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hawkeyes defeated Division II Truman State, 118-72, in an exhibition game on Oct. 31 and have won 11 consecutive season-openers.
kciiradio.com
Reichenbach Rewrites WACO Football Record Books Again
Simeon Reichenbach is wrapping up what has been a spectacular football career with the WACO Warriors. And, right before he gets a chance to play under the bright lights of the Dome, he’s continuing to strengthen his legacy by once again setting a school record. After rushing for 1,413 yards last season, Reichenbach broke the single-season school 8-man record he already owned by eclipsing that mark during WACO’s victory over Montezuma in the state quarterfinals Thursday. Reichenbach piled up a whopping 267 yards against Montezuma, bringing his new record total this season to 1,451 yards.
goiowaawesome.com
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Purdue?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MINDY JENSEN & SIGOURNEY SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES
On today’s program, we’re talking with Sigourney’s Mindy Jensen, special education teacher and Special Olympics coach, and athletes Violet Conrad, Toby Doane, Addison Richardson, Shawn Stout, and Atticus Boorman about the school’s bowling team and upcoming state tournament.
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Kamari Moulton Commits to Iowa Football
'23 Florida Running Back Makes Call for Hawkeyes
Yardbarker
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
kciiradio.com
Kalona Curbside Leaf Pickup Underway
The Kalona curbside leaf pickup began on Monday, October 31. Areas that have not had their first pickup can expect it to take place this week. This year’s project is contracted through Absolute Outdoor Services. Leaves must be raked in a row between the curb and sidewalk. Items including...
kciiradio.com
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hold a discussion regarding Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board will evaluate personnel change requests for the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board will also hear a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
Comments / 0