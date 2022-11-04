The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team saw the 2022 season come to a close Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A playoffs, falling to the No. 2 ranked, defending 1A state champs from Van Meter on the road 45-0. The Bulldogs raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first frame, including a Carter Durflinger 53-yard punt return for touchdown after forcing a Cobra three and out to start the contest, a four yard touchdown run for Ben Gordon, the first of his four on the night, following another SK punt, and a fourth and three touchdown connection in the red zone on the final play of the first quarter from Ben Gilliland to Aydn Netten.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO