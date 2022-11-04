ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU Basketball is back!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for hoops fans! VCU basketball is back in Richmond. The VCU Rams return to the Siegel Center for the season opener Monday, Nov. 7. The women’s team tipped off at 11 a.m., where the Rams clobbered Lafayette 65 to 42. The men’s team is set to hit the hardwood at 7 p.m. against Manhattan College.
AAA: November is the peak month for deer-related crashes in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is the month when more deer-related crashes happen in Virginia, according to AAA. Locally, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover all ranked in the top 10 Virginia localities where deer are struck. The reason why we see these deer-related crashes happening so often in November is because...
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
Watch ‘12 News Today Extra’ each weekday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each weekday at 8:30 a.m. “12 News Today Extra” gives you the latest traffic conditions in the area as well as a complete forecast. You can also watch live on Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Fire.
Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
Forecast: Unseasonable November warmth continues Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We officially hit 80 degrees on Saturday, and we’re likely to come close again on Sunday and Monday as unseasonable warmth continues for a couple more days. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00...
Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning. Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused lane...
