NBC12
VCU Basketball is back!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for hoops fans! VCU basketball is back in Richmond. The VCU Rams return to the Siegel Center for the season opener Monday, Nov. 7. The women’s team tipped off at 11 a.m., where the Rams clobbered Lafayette 65 to 42. The men’s team is set to hit the hardwood at 7 p.m. against Manhattan College.
NBC12
AAA: November is the peak month for deer-related crashes in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is the month when more deer-related crashes happen in Virginia, according to AAA. Locally, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover all ranked in the top 10 Virginia localities where deer are struck. The reason why we see these deer-related crashes happening so often in November is because...
NBC12
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
NBC12
Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
NBC12
Chesterfield County Public Libraries host free toy shop events for the holidays
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries are giving back in a unique way. Donations of new and gently used toys will be given away to the public for the 2022 holiday season. Four free toy shop events will happen at Chesterfield County Public Libraries in November. These events...
NBC12
Chesterfield mom concerned after 5-year-old was left at wrong bus stop
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother said she had the scare of her life on Tuesday after she sent her kindergarten student to school on the bus, but when she went to pick him up, the bus driver didn’t know where he was. Darnesha Henderson just moved...
NBC12
Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
NBC12
Watch ‘12 News Today Extra’ each weekday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each weekday at 8:30 a.m. “12 News Today Extra” gives you the latest traffic conditions in the area as well as a complete forecast. You can also watch live on Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Fire.
NBC12
Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
NBC12
‘We want justice for Ollie’: Uncle of Ashland toddler found alone in motel room speaks
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The uncle of a two-year-old who was found in an Ashland motel and died five days later is sharing his side of the story. Chris Tulloss is the uncle of two-year-old Oliver Tulloss. Chris says Oliver went by the name Ollie. “He was a very rambunctious, very...
NBC12
Forecast: Unseasonable November warmth continues Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We officially hit 80 degrees on Saturday, and we’re likely to come close again on Sunday and Monday as unseasonable warmth continues for a couple more days. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00...
NBC12
Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning. Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused lane...
