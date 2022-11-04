Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center - P9
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota turkey farmers still reeling from the toll of bird flu as Thanksgiving approaches
MELROSE, Minn. - Chris Huisinga drives to Willmar every Monday from his turkey farm in western Minnesota. Riding shotgun in his pickup truck? Test tubes filled with tracheal swabs. So far, he's avoided becoming a statistic: one of the 100-plus farms in Minnesota to get hit this year by highly...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison applauds $15M grant to increase competition for meat and poultry processors, pledges vigilant antitrust enforcement
November 4, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has focused his office’s anti-trust work on fairness in Minnesota’s agricultural markets and rural communities, today applauded the news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Rural Finance Authority $15 million to establish a new Meat and Poultry Revolving Loan Fund that will increase competition and economic opportunities for meat and poultry processors in Minnesota. The grant to Minnesota is part of USDA’s first round of Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant projects that are designed to increase competition, expand meat and poultry processing capacity, increase incomes for small and mid-size producers, create jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas, strengthen the food supply chain, and lower food costs for consumers and working families.
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison urges FDA approve country's first over-the-counter birth-control pill
November 4, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today he is joining a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a letter urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control bills that meet applicable safety and efficacy standards, including approving a pending application for the nation’s first over-the-counter (OTC) pill. If approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over the counter, removing barriers that currently keep many people from being able to access safe and timely reproductive care. In the letter, Attorney General Ellison and the coalition of attorneys general argue that approval of the pill would allow people — especially those from low-income communities and communities of color, who have less access to insurance and face more barriers in obtaining reproductive healthcare — greater control over their health, lives, and futures, and would help them avoid the health and economic perils that come with unwanted pregnancies.
Comments / 0