West Bloomfield Township, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

civiccentertv.com

MI Mental Health Non-Profit Inspired by Supernatural TV Show| Megacast Interview, November 4, 2022

SPN Survivors Founder, Karla Truxall tells us how fans of a TV show helped to inspire her to form a non-profit organization aimed at strengthening mental health knowledge and advocacy across Michigan and beyond!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website...
Spinal Column

Many thanks at the end of a great run

I’ve always been a newspaper junkie. Times are changing: there is no denying the pull of the digital world, but there is just something about holding an actual newspaper in your hands, researched, written and edited by journalists. On November 2, the last issue of the The Spinal Column...
Michigan Advance

Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’

Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
civiccentertv.com

Small Business Cybersecurity, Strengthening Mental Health & More! | Full Megacast, November 4, 2022

On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Single Point IT’s Owner and President, Eric Connelly, as well as Owner and Operator, Tim Nakapaahu about cybersecurity in the modern technological age, how companies should address preventing breaches both in-house and through remote work or outside devices, and much more! Additionally, Oakland University’s Michael Greiner joins the program to talk about another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a controversial merger proposal in the publishing industry, as well as President Biden’s proposed windfall tax on oil companies. Plus, SPN Survivors Founder, Karla Truxall tells us how fans of a TV show helped to inspire her to form a non-profit organization aimed at strengthening mental health knowledge and advocacy across Michigan and beyond!
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit

There are several closures happening this weekend that you need to know about if you’re driving in Metro Detroit. Construction work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The I-94 closure was canceled Friday before 4 p.m.
Michigan Advance

Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
