On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Single Point IT’s Owner and President, Eric Connelly, as well as Owner and Operator, Tim Nakapaahu about cybersecurity in the modern technological age, how companies should address preventing breaches both in-house and through remote work or outside devices, and much more! Additionally, Oakland University’s Michael Greiner joins the program to talk about another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a controversial merger proposal in the publishing industry, as well as President Biden’s proposed windfall tax on oil companies. Plus, SPN Survivors Founder, Karla Truxall tells us how fans of a TV show helped to inspire her to form a non-profit organization aimed at strengthening mental health knowledge and advocacy across Michigan and beyond!

