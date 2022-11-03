Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
civiccentertv.com
MI Mental Health Non-Profit Inspired by Supernatural TV Show| Megacast Interview, November 4, 2022
SPN Survivors Founder, Karla Truxall tells us how fans of a TV show helped to inspire her to form a non-profit organization aimed at strengthening mental health knowledge and advocacy across Michigan and beyond!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website...
civiccentertv.com
Michigan IT Company Provides Small Business Cybersecurity Tips |Megacast Interview, November 4, 2022
Tyler Kieft talks to Single Point IT’s Owner and President, Eric Connelly, as well as Owner and Operator, Tim Nakapaahu about cybersecurity in the modern technological age, how companies should address preventing breaches both in-house and through remote work or outside devices, and much more!. Stay up to date...
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
Spinal Column
Many thanks at the end of a great run
I’ve always been a newspaper junkie. Times are changing: there is no denying the pull of the digital world, but there is just something about holding an actual newspaper in your hands, researched, written and edited by journalists. On November 2, the last issue of the The Spinal Column...
Tudor Dixon spent upwards of $5,000 on luxury clothes with campaign funds, complaint alleges
LANSING, Mich. — A new complaint filed by the Michigan Democratic Party alleges Tudor Dixon spent more than $5,000 on luxury clothing in August, a move state Democrats say is against campaign finance laws. “Any personal use of funds, you know, to pay for clothing, to pay for a...
Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’
Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
civiccentertv.com
Small Business Cybersecurity, Strengthening Mental Health & More! | Full Megacast, November 4, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Single Point IT’s Owner and President, Eric Connelly, as well as Owner and Operator, Tim Nakapaahu about cybersecurity in the modern technological age, how companies should address preventing breaches both in-house and through remote work or outside devices, and much more! Additionally, Oakland University’s Michael Greiner joins the program to talk about another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a controversial merger proposal in the publishing industry, as well as President Biden’s proposed windfall tax on oil companies. Plus, SPN Survivors Founder, Karla Truxall tells us how fans of a TV show helped to inspire her to form a non-profit organization aimed at strengthening mental health knowledge and advocacy across Michigan and beyond!
Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers
With political threats on the rise, Republicans gave out the personal cell phone numbers of Democrats
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
michiganradio.org
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit
There are several closures happening this weekend that you need to know about if you’re driving in Metro Detroit. Construction work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The I-94 closure was canceled Friday before 4 p.m.
Michigan high school football: Cass Tech avenges loss to Southfield A&T with 25-14 win
Detroit Cass Tech got an early jump on Daylight Saving Time in the Michigan high school football playoffs. The Technicians evoked shades of state title runs in 2011, 2012 and 2016 as they turned back the clock with a 25-14 victory Saturday afternoon over host Southfield A&T in a Division 1 district final to avenge a season-opening 56-54 loss. ...
Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting
At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
