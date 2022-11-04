ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NHL

Caps Host Oilers

Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4

In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks

The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks

ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout

SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Aho has hat trick, assist to help Hurricanes top Sabres

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho had a hat trick and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday. It was Aho's fifth NHL hat trick and first since May 3, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks. "I'm not going to lie, it...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings

Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Capitals

The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals

The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
NHL

Canadiens place Rem Pitlick on waivers

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers on Monday. Pitlick, 25, has appeared in seven games with Montreal this season and was held without a point. He has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games as a member of the CH since being claimed off waivers from the Wild in January 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says

Ottawa last in Atlantic Division heading into game against Canucks. D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday. The Senators (4-7-0) have lost five in a row and are last in the Atlantic Division entering their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL

Records and Streaks | THREE THINGS

With an early season record of 9-3-0, the New Jersey Devils are off to a great start and making records. Twelve games, 18 points. That's where the New Jersey Devils currently stand to start the beginning of their season. Other teams in the league have taken note of the 9-3-0 start for the Devils, opposing players and coaches alike often heaping praise in their direction. It can of course be a deflection tactic by opponents, but there is plenty of truth to the vast improvements the Devils have made not just in the standings to start the season, but also in the play that has taken them to this point.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

5 Things: Flyers @ Senators

Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

