Milace handles Pierz in playoffs

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
 4 days ago

Into the postseason, it’s all surviving and advancing.

At times, it wasn’t pretty for the fifth-seeded Milaca volleyball team but the Wolves were able to endure an upset attempt by the 12-seeded Pierz Pioneers in the Section 6AA First Round, defeating the Granite Ridge opponent 3-1 on Oct. 27 at home.

“We survived,” said Wolves coach James Taylor after the victory. “They played way better than a seven-win team.”

“It took a lot of effort but it was a great win,” said senior libero Ahnna Elbert.

Though Milaca took home the victory, the game did not get off to a strong start for the Wolves. Holding a lead for a majority of the first set, Milaca appeared in perfect position to get off to the 1-0 lead after a kill by junior middle hitter Maggie Westling gave the team a 21-15 advantage. Then the Pioneers came charging back.

Pierz rattled off the next five points to cut the lead to a single point, forcing extra points in the set. Tied at 24-24, the Pioneers won the next two points to take the set.

Down 1-0, the team did not get discouraged. Staying upbeat when things have gotten tough isn’t new to the Wolves, said senior outside hitter Neelie Zens.

“We’re pretty good with our mindset and that’s been a big goal of ours this year. Keeping that positive mindset and to keep pushing,” she said.

Pushing right back is just what the Wolves did. Milaca responded with a 25-20 victory to tie the match right back up at 1-1.

“Our team is very good at coming back strong and encouraging each other on,” said Elbert.

The third set saw Pierz get off to a 12-8 lead before Milaca again came charging back. Inching closer and closer, it wasn’t until a Bella Sahlstrom block that the Wolves finally took the lead at 23-22. Another Westling kill two points later gave Milaca the 25-23 set three victory.

Now leading 2-1, Pierz repeated a strong push to tie the game up and force a fifth game by leading 18-13. Milaca for a second time battled back. The Wolves ended the match on a 12-3 run, capped by yet another Westling kill, sealing the game and match for Milaca.

Westling powered to 13 kills in the win while Grace Hasz added 18 assists for the Wolves. Elbert got low for 25 digs to also aid the Milaca. The win moved the Wolves to 17-10 on the year.

Up next for Milaca was a trip to St. Cloud to take on St. Cloud Cathedral. The Crusaders, the fourth seed, set up the match up via a 3-0 win over Royalton.

If wanting to get past Cathedral, the Wolves will need to stay aggressive with their offense, said Taylor.

“We just have to keep hitting. We have young kids that don’t want to mess up and the safe bet it to throw it over instead of hitting it. That won’t beat Cathedral,” he said.

The Wolves and Crusaders played on Nov. 1, in St. Cloud. The winner of the contest will play again on Nov. 3, at Sauk Rapids-Rice and face the winner of Melrose and Sauk Centre.

A win over the Crusaders would be the first in program history for Milaca.

Union-Times

