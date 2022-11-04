(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0762% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 5 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.04. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.39% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.636% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.

2 DAYS AGO