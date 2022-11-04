Read full article on original website
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0762% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 5 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.04. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.39% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.636% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
via.news
GBP/USD Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 1.2876% for the last session’s close. At 14:15 EST on Sunday, 6 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. About GBP/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.263% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.12 and 0.265% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.13.
via.news
USD/CHF Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:22 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.679% up from its 52-week low and 1.725% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
USD/CAD Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 1.9138% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Saturday, 5 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.35. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.491% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.37 and 2.369% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.38.
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,888.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 778, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327107.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CAD Bearish Momentum With A 1% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 1.9211% for the last session’s close. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.35. Concerning USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.498% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.37 and 2.376% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.38.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 10% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,517.58. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.95% up from its 52-week low and 17.02% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CNH Bullish Momentum: 0.848% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8478% for the last session’s close. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.134% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.703% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Copper (HG) is $3.70. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 159860, 99.99% below its average volume of 16981965678.58. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Corn Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Corn (ZC) is $680.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 64791, 45.05% below its average volume of 117923.22. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, NeuroMetrix Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 5.66% down. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.59, 82.13% below its 52-week high of $8.90. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 12.77% to $1.59. NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25,...
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 25.61% in 10 sessions from $32.16 at 2022-10-24, to $40.39 at 14:42 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
USD/CAD Jumps By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 4.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:22 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.35. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.808% up from its 52-week low and 3.522% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
via.news
Trip.com Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 22.65% in 10 sessions from $22.83 at 2022-10-28, to $28.00 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Trip.com’s...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,512.21. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 56968771, 85.38% below its average volume of...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.47% in 5 sessions from $2.62 at 19.47, to $3.13 at 19:23 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Was 12.58% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 12.58% to $1.79 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 0.85% to $10,564.52. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.59, 82.13% below its 52-week high of $8.90. About NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company that designs, builds, and markets medical...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 4.66% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 7 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 706187995, 89.26% below its average volume of 6581194163.53. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Nikola Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 21.9% in 5 sessions from $3.79 at -21.9, to $2.96 at 19:37 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Nikola’s last close...
via.news
Coffee Futures Falls By 26% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 26.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Monday, 7 November, Coffee (KC) is $171.60. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 12050, 39.74% below its average volume of 19997.3. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
