Port Wentworth, GA

WSAV-TV

Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day

On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. Wreaths Across America holds local stop in Beaufort. Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon. News 3 Today...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First responders in Beaufort Co. to receive signing bonuses

BEAUFORTY COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Staffing shortages around the country have forced companies to go the extra mile as they try to hire new employees. Through an initiative that officially kicked off on November 1st, new employees signing on to work for Beaufort County EMS, Sheriff’s Office or detention center will receive a $7,500 signing bonus.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
PEMBROKE, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles

Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Hampton County residents receive broadband network access

A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will be made available to over 2,000 homes and businesses. Hampton County residents receive broadband network …. A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hyundai metaplant supplier to build new facility in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced today hundreds more jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our region. An automotive parts company will establish a plant in Bulloch County just up the interstate from the massive Hyundai plant being built. Local developers say this announcement, a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
SAVANNAH, GA

