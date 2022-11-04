Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
wtoc.com
70,000 people expected to vote in Chatham County on Election Day, voting officials say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is Election Day, and officials believe it will be the busiest Election Day turnout in years. That’s despite nearly 50,000 people in Chatham County already casting their vote early. It’s quiet at the Board of Elections after a record breaking early voting season....
WSAV-TV
Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day
On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. Wreaths Across America holds local stop in Beaufort. Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon. News 3 Today...
wtoc.com
First responders in Beaufort Co. to receive signing bonuses
BEAUFORTY COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Staffing shortages around the country have forced companies to go the extra mile as they try to hire new employees. Through an initiative that officially kicked off on November 1st, new employees signing on to work for Beaufort County EMS, Sheriff’s Office or detention center will receive a $7,500 signing bonus.
wtoc.com
Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
wtoc.com
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
WSAV-TV
Hampton County residents receive broadband network access
A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will be made available to over 2,000 homes and businesses. Hampton County residents receive broadband network …. A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will...
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Fortune named Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Citizens Bank of the South
David H. Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank of the South announces the promotion of Mandy B. Fortune to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. This news follows the recent promotion of Matthew Huling to Bulloch County President. Fortune will continue her duties in the Statesboro office while also assuming...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
CAT to add 6 new stops in Garden City, ‘public transportation has to reach every area of Chatham County’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit riders in Garden City will soon see more stops in their neighborhood. During Friday morning’s meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City. Chairman Chester Ellis explained it was a direct request from […]
wtoc.com
Manager of business in City Market still feels safe after Sunday’s shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One manager of a business in City Market still feels safe despite Sunday morning’s shooting. Savannah Police have made an arrest in the shooting they say took place in the area of City Market. A manager at America’s Prohibition Museum says she was shocked to...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
Police: Protesters outside Quinton Simon’s home turn case into ‘money-making circus’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police officers and protesters clashed outside Quinton Simon’s home on Thursday and one person was arrested. Police arrested YouTuber, Dolly Vision whose real name is Jimmy Williams. Williams was arrested after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to police. Williams […]
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
wtoc.com
Hyundai metaplant supplier to build new facility in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced today hundreds more jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our region. An automotive parts company will establish a plant in Bulloch County just up the interstate from the massive Hyundai plant being built. Local developers say this announcement, a...
WTGS
Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
