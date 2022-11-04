ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOSWG_0iy768Sz00

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge in Washington state has temporarily blocked Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the grocery retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger.

On Thursday, King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to temporarily block the dividend until the court can more fully consider whether the payment violates antitrust laws, The Seattle Times reported .

The dividend was scheduled to be paid Monday.

The proposed merger would combine two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Some critics worry that could mean reduced competition, higher food prices and the closure of under-performing locations, including some in Washington state. Albertsons, which owns Safeway, and Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, are among the biggest players in Washington.

“Putting the brakes on this $4 billion payment is a huge win for consumers nationwide,” Ferguson said Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Next Thursday, King County Superior Court Judge Ken Schubert is scheduled to more closely review arguments in the case.

“There is obviously further information and evidence that needs to be presented,” Judson noted.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ferguson argues the dividend is illegal because it potentially undercuts the ability of Albertsons to keep all its locations open in the several years needed to complete the merger.

Those arguments were echoed by attorneys general in Illinois, California and the District of Columbia, which on Wednesday jointly sued to block the dividend in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons said this week that both lawsuits are without merit.

One major concern of the dividend is the potential impact of such a large payment on Albertsons. To win regulatory approval for the merger, Albertsons and Kroger must sell hundreds of locations in areas where they have too much market overlap. So-called divestiture could have a major impact in Seattle and throughout Washington, where Kroger and Albertsons collectively have about 350 locations.

Kroger and Albertsons have agreed to put the divested locations in a standalone company, managed by Albertsons, and then sell them to a competing retailer or retailers as part of the approval process.

However, some antitrust and business experts question whether locations chosen for divesture might already be struggling financially. They worry that a cash-strapped Albertsons might fail to keep all those locations open while it finds a willing buyer and that some divested stores could close, as happened after the 2015 merger between Albertsons and Safeway.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho joins $16M multistate settlements over Experian data breaches

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced today that Idaho, along with a coalition of other states, has agreed to two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also obtained a separate settlement with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian breach, which impacted more than 15 million individuals who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. Under the settlements, the companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment until the attorneys general have reviewed Albertsons’ proposed merger with Kroger Co. The lawsuit is the second this week seeking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho tax collections back on track after October revenue

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study

BOISE — A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many speakers questioned the study, calling it biased, incomplete and an example of the fox guarding the hen house. If adopted, they worry that the proposed cut to the export credit rate — the rate solar power generators are paid for the power they give to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho

A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environmental impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevations starting today

Snow is falling on East Idaho as a winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho calling for several inches of snow in both the higher and lower elevations. The weather service says up to 4 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands and on some highland areas Monday evening through Tuesday morning....
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm dumping several inches of snow on East Idaho

Snow is falling on East Idaho as a winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho calling for several inches of snow in both the higher and lower elevations. The weather service says up to 4 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands and on some highland areas Monday evening through Tuesday morning....
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides

It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

VOTERS DECIDE: Should Idaho's Legislature be able to call itself into special session?

The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in November approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60 percent of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Do your part by voting on Election Day

This column was written by Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson (District 33), Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32), Sen. Mark Harris and Josh Wheeler (District 35), Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond (District 31), Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould (District 34) and Julie Van Orden (District 30).
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
GREELEY, CO
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Army National Guard soldiers return home after tour in Middle East

Members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Griz of the Idaho Army National Guard were welcomed home Friday after landing in Idaho Falls. The troops had been deployed for the last year in several Middle East countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar. Task Force Griz was headquartered by the Montana Army National Guard and included soldiers from the Idaho, Montana, Florida and Nevada...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
ARIMO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Abortion on front burner at lieutenant governor debate

BOISE — Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Supreme Court won't reconsider death row clemency case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says it will not reconsider the clemency case of a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall. The high court made the decision Friday in Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s case. The decision means the state remains free to seek a death warrant for Pizzuto. Once issued, the warrant would set Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection in the next 30 days. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Family of bullied Utah 10-year-old who died by suicide files claim

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death. Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm to continue hammering East Idaho's highlands today and another storm is expected to arrive Sunday night

A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho's higher elevations through Saturday night and another storm is forecast to hit the region starting on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service East Idaho's highlands are under a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning for the current storm that began bringing rain and snow to the region on Friday and is forecast to continue hammering mountain areas with several inches of snow on Saturday. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy