ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Young Spain ready to rise from the shadows of class of 2010

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16p4OJ_0iy75yjX00

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twelve years after Spain's golden generation won their nation's first World Cup but failed dismally in their next two tournament outings, Luis Enrique's side look to have finally re-established themselves as title contenders.

That is thanks to a young and talented core who are rising to a level where they are ready to try and emulate the 2010 winning team.

Under the guidance of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Spain reached the European Championship semi-final and Nations League final last year with a team just over 25 in their average age.

After winning the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey treble with Barca and taking a sabbatical, Luis Enrique took charge of a team in disarray, following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, when Spain were eliminated in the last 16 by the host nation.

The coach had the task of transforming a team full of veterans like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Iker Casillas, who helped Spain win two Euros and Spain's first World Cup, but were past their prime.

Luis Enrique took his mission to the extreme and pressed the reset button, handing responsibility to a group of young and inexperienced players.

His biggest bet was to go all in with Barcelona's teenagers Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi, who were given an almost immediate opportunity with their national team right after they broke through for their club.

Fati debuted for Spain in 2020 at 17 years old and in his second game became the youngest player to scored for the national team, breaking a record held since 1925 by Juan Errazquien.

Pedri followed Fati and immediately became a key part of Spain's run to the semi-finals of the Euros last year, winning both the 2021 Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21.

Than it was Gavi, who became the youngest to play for Spain in November 2021, two months after his 17th birthday. A few months later, he scored for the first time to break Fati's record.

He helped Spain reach the Nations League final in 2021 and, after beating Portugal to qualify for the final four once again, followed in the steps of Pedri and also won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award.

"Brave are those kids who go out there so young and represent their country with such quality and personality, not me," Luis Enrique told a news conference earlier this year.

"What I am is lucky to have in my disposal so many great players."

Pedri and Gavi are the spine of the team but Fati is still a cause for concern as he is still fighting his way back from four surgeries to repair an injury to his left knee, suffered in November 2020.

Supported by the experience of veterans Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata, Spain arrive in Qatar as one of the most promising teams.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Porterville Recorder

MATCHDAY: Madrid visits Rayo in bid to regain league lead

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Real Madrid visits Rayo Vallecano needing a win to regain the lead of the Spanish league. Carlo Ancelotti's second-place team sits two points behind rival Barcelona, which beat Almería 2-0 at home on Saturday. Ancelotti will not be able to count on striker Karim Benzema and defender Antonio Rüdiger, who are not fully fit. Midfielder Toni Kroos is out after being sent off in the previous round, while Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard are back in the squad. Rayo has won two in a row and is unbeaten in four straight league matches. It is looking to move closer to the European places with a home victory. Madrid won 19 of its last 20 league matches against the city rival, with its last defeat in 2019.
The Guardian

Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up

The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
SB Nation

Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout round. United failed to win their group on the final day against Real Sociedad, and were subsequently entered into a playoff round against third place teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. It only made sense after...
Yardbarker

Christian Eriksen named in 21-man Denmark squad for World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is heading to the World Cup in Qatar this winter. Denmark named 21 players that they will bring to the tournament, including Eriksen, just 18 months after a cardiac arrest brought an abrupt end to his Euro 2020 campaign. Eriksen returned to international football in...
Daily Mail

Barcelona 2-0 Almeria: Gerard Pique bids emotional farewell in his final game at the Camp Nou as club legend seals perfect send-off with three points and a clean sheet sending them top of LaLiga

Barcelona marked Gerard Pique’s last game at the Camp Nou in the best way possible – with a 2-0 win over Almeria that sends them top. Real Madrid will return to the summit if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday but this was Pique's night and he finished it captain of the Liga leaders.
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
Yardbarker

Predicted XIs: Barcelona at full strength for Gerard Pique’s final game at Camp Nou

Barcelona face Almeria at 21:00 CEST on Saturday evening with the chance to regain the leadership of La Liga, but that will be the secondary story at Camp Nou. After announcing his impending retirement, this will Pique’s final match in Blaugrana after an 18-year career, 14 of which were with Barcelona. In total he won 36 trophies and 30 of them were in the Catalan capital.
ESPN

Barcelona's Gerard Pique vows to return after tearful Camp Nou farewell

Gerard Pique broke down in tears as he gave an emotional speech after playing his final game at Camp Nou for Barcelona in Saturday's 2-0 win over Almeria. Pique, 35, promised he would be back at the club in some capacity in the future but said that sometimes loving something so much means you have to know when to let go.
Yardbarker

Rayo Vallecano inflict first La Liga defeat of 2022/23 on Real Madrid

Real Madrid have slipped to their first La Liga defeat of the season after a rollercoaster 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in Monday night action. Los Blancos headed across the Spanish capital for their penultimate game before the World Cup break and they struggled in front of a typically passionate home crowd in Vallecas.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy