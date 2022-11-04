Soccer-Young Spain ready to rise from the shadows of class of 2010

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twelve years after Spain's golden generation won their nation's first World Cup but failed dismally in their next two tournament outings, Luis Enrique's side look to have finally re-established themselves as title contenders.

That is thanks to a young and talented core who are rising to a level where they are ready to try and emulate the 2010 winning team.

Under the guidance of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Spain reached the European Championship semi-final and Nations League final last year with a team just over 25 in their average age.

After winning the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey treble with Barca and taking a sabbatical, Luis Enrique took charge of a team in disarray, following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, when Spain were eliminated in the last 16 by the host nation.

The coach had the task of transforming a team full of veterans like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Iker Casillas, who helped Spain win two Euros and Spain's first World Cup, but were past their prime.

Luis Enrique took his mission to the extreme and pressed the reset button, handing responsibility to a group of young and inexperienced players.

His biggest bet was to go all in with Barcelona's teenagers Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi, who were given an almost immediate opportunity with their national team right after they broke through for their club.

Fati debuted for Spain in 2020 at 17 years old and in his second game became the youngest player to scored for the national team, breaking a record held since 1925 by Juan Errazquien.

Pedri followed Fati and immediately became a key part of Spain's run to the semi-finals of the Euros last year, winning both the 2021 Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21.

Than it was Gavi, who became the youngest to play for Spain in November 2021, two months after his 17th birthday. A few months later, he scored for the first time to break Fati's record.

He helped Spain reach the Nations League final in 2021 and, after beating Portugal to qualify for the final four once again, followed in the steps of Pedri and also won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award.

"Brave are those kids who go out there so young and represent their country with such quality and personality, not me," Luis Enrique told a news conference earlier this year.

"What I am is lucky to have in my disposal so many great players."

Pedri and Gavi are the spine of the team but Fati is still a cause for concern as he is still fighting his way back from four surgeries to repair an injury to his left knee, suffered in November 2020.

Supported by the experience of veterans Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata, Spain arrive in Qatar as one of the most promising teams.

