10 FREE Events in November 2022
November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
Chaos as Fire Engulfs 73 Cars in Pumpkin Patch's Parking Lot
"It just felt like it was never going to end," said Helen Robinson, who owns the farm together with her husband.
Almost Heaven Barn to Host 2nd Annual Tree Festival
The second annual Tree Festival will delight guests at Almost Heaven Barn Dec. 3 and 4. More than 25 decorated trees – including a $1,000 cash tree – will be won by lucky participants. With outdoor games, a hot cocoa bar, ornament and cookie decorating, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, letters to Santa, a craft show and more, the event is sure to bring a big dose of holiday spirit. Almost Heaven Barn co-owner and event organizer Angela Holt is excited to bring the event back for 2022.
The 12 Best Outdoor Products of Winter 2022
This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike Loop
WDBJ 7 is reporting that a new mountain bike loop has been added to the Roanoke River Greenway. This new development to the Roanoke River Greenway is located near Vic Thomas Park, where the trail, now has the addition of a mountain biking loop thanks to residents who applied for a “Project Outside Grant.”
Enjoy Ice Bumper Cars at the Berglund Center on Sunday November 6
On Sunday, November 6 you can enjoy Ice Bumper Cars from noon until 4:00 pm at the Berglund Center located at 710 Williamson Road NE across from Mcdonald's and the main Post Office. This fun activity is sure to put you in the mood for the holidays and is something teens and school-age children can do during the holidays if the hours are available.
