NBA Twitter sounds alarm bells after Stephen Curry, Warriors lose four straight, drop to 3-6 after loss to Magic

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. A 2-7 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 73 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
RUMOR: Mavs’ interest in Ben Simmons amid Nets trade talks, revealed
The Dallas Mavericks are still looking for that second star to pair up with Luka Doncic, and according to a report, they could consider Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. Brooklyn has been rumored to be shopping Simmons in an attempt to address their shooting woes. With that said, a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that the Mavs are a “team to watch” in a potential trade for the former no. 1 overall pick.
Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving
Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced the firing of head coach Steve Nash last Tuesday, breaking news emerged that the team would hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to fill the vacant position. NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both made strong reports detailing Brooklyn’s intentions, with the latter indicating that a […] The post Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers have looked very impressive early on in the 2022-23 campaign, enjoying a 6-3 start. For the last four games, star Damian Lillard has been out due to a calf strain and it appears he’s ready to return Monday night against the Miami Heat. Via Chris Haynes: “After missing the last four […] The post Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury
Danilo Gallinari’s untimely injury robbed the Boston Celtics of added bench depth, but the NBA handed them some cash Monday for their troubles. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Celtics will receive a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for the injured NBA veteran. Gallinari inked a new contract with the C’s prior to […] The post 3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022
Don’t look now, but we’ve got a diaper dandy on tap for you fellow basketball bettors and fans as the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue on their historic pace when they take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday. With that being said, it is time to check out our NBA odds series, where our Bucks-Hawks […] The post NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Suns?
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Phoenix Suns at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Sixers are playing without James Harden due to a foot strain and could also be without their other veteran star. Before the Sixers face the Suns, one key question still lingers for Philadelphia: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union
Kyrie Irving may have just put his NBA career in jeopardy amid his most recent scandal. The Brooklyn Nets star has already apologized for pushing an antisemitic film on Twitter, but it is clear that his team wants more than just a simple apology from him in order to possibly put this whole issue to […] The post ‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma submits another Shaqtin’ entry as he takes a full 43 seconds to wear his lost shoe
We’re only a few weeks into the new season and already, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma has already found himself on Shatin’ a Fool a couple of times. His latest entry came on Monday night as the 27-year-old struggled mightily to tie his shoe in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets.
Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz?
LeBron James has been dealing with lingering foot soreness and a non-COVID illness for over a week now. Despite the ailments, the 37-year-old has not missed a game for the 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers, though he hasn’t quite looked like himself on the court. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in […] The post Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Ryan describes incredible journey toward becoming LeBron James’ Lakers teammate
Matt Ryan has been one of the feel-good narratives surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers amid their disastrous start to the new season. In case you didn’t know, this man was trying to make ends meet as a cemetery worker and a food delivery driver before he got his shot with the Lakers. It’s been quite a journey for the 25-year-old.
‘LeBron James is thinking for everyone’: Lakers slapped with ominous reality check by Channing Frye
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to start the new season would be a complete understatement at this point. This team has won just two out of the nine games it’s played this year, and their 2-7 record represents one of the worst in the entire NBA.
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown reveals plan to appeal Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension, terms for reinstatement
The NBA is one big brotherhood and the NBA Players’ Association was established many years ago with this exact notion in mind. This is also what the players’ union has exhibited now that NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown announced their decision to appeal the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving and the team’s terms for his reinstatement.
Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing
All of the brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving almost makes us forget that it wasn’t too long ago that the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal and eventual suspension somewhat overshadowed the Nash dismissal, as well everything else that’s going on over there in Brooklyn. For his part, Hall of Fame big […] The post Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0