Jokic Notches Triple-Double As Thunder Fall to Nuggets 122-110

The Thunder's four-game winning-streak was snapped by the Nuggets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets after four straight wins, and it was a 122-110 loss for the Thunder to snap their winning-streak.

The Nuggets got off to an incredible start, as they hit 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, and a 17-point quarter from SGA wasn’t enough for the Thunder to compete. The second quarter saw improvement on defense, as the Nuggets only won the quarter 29-to-18.

A 38-to-22 win in the third quarter, though, helped the Thunder see a two-point lead heading into the final frame.

The Thunder’s offense struggled throughout the fourth quarter, which led to the Nuggets winning the quarter 27-to-17. The Nuggets, and Jamal Murray in particular, were too much for the Thunder in the final frame.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his incredible stretch to open up the season with 37 points on 13-for-17 shooting, and attempting no three-pointers

Lu Dort and Josh Giddey were Gigleous-Alexander’s biggest helpers on the offensive end, as they added a combined 35 points. The two looked solid, but the Thunder only had four double-digit scorers on the game.

Darius Bazley, despite scoring just two points, led the Thunder in +/- for the game as a +9, and his impact was felt in those minutes.

The Thunder’s offense wasn’t enough to keep up with the Nuggets’ well-rounded game, which was fueled by Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray. The two both had 20+ point games, while Gordon carried the load in the first half, while Murray did so in the second half.

For the Thunder, it’s hard to overcome a team shooting nearly 60% on 3-pointers when you shoot around 20% on 3-pointers. The Nuggets finished the game 18-for-31 on 3-pointers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.