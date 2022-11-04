ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Jokic Notches Triple-Double As Thunder Fall to Nuggets 122-110

By Kade Kimble
 4 days ago

The Thunder's four-game winning-streak was snapped by the Nuggets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets after four straight wins, and it was a 122-110 loss for the Thunder to snap their winning-streak.

The Nuggets got off to an incredible start, as they hit 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, and a 17-point quarter from SGA wasn’t enough for the Thunder to compete. The second quarter saw improvement on defense, as the Nuggets only won the quarter 29-to-18.

A 38-to-22 win in the third quarter, though, helped the Thunder see a two-point lead heading into the final frame.

The Thunder’s offense struggled throughout the fourth quarter, which led to the Nuggets winning the quarter 27-to-17. The Nuggets, and Jamal Murray in particular, were too much for the Thunder in the final frame.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his incredible stretch to open up the season with 37 points on 13-for-17 shooting, and attempting no three-pointers
Lu Dort and Josh Giddey were Gigleous-Alexander’s biggest helpers on the offensive end, as they added a combined 35 points. The two looked solid, but the Thunder only had four double-digit scorers on the game.

Darius Bazley, despite scoring just two points, led the Thunder in +/- for the game as a +9, and his impact was felt in those minutes.

The Thunder’s offense wasn’t enough to keep up with the Nuggets’ well-rounded game, which was fueled by Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray. The two both had 20+ point games, while Gordon carried the load in the first half, while Murray did so in the second half.

For the Thunder, it’s hard to overcome a team shooting nearly 60% on 3-pointers when you shoot around 20% on 3-pointers. The Nuggets finished the game 18-for-31 on 3-pointers.

