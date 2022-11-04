Read full article on original website
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
Best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2
LMGs, or Light Machine Guns, are some of the heaviest hitters in Modern Warfare 2 and can help players push their competitive edge further than before. These beasts provide heavy sustained fire with their large magazines, letting you plow down enemies before they can get their grubby little fingers on the trigger. While the LMGs and chunky and slow, their dominating firepower more than make up for that difference.
Massive Warzone 2 map found in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty fans are feasting well. Last week, Modern Warfare II finally launched - and it’s officially Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch to date. Fans are loving the new anti-camping tool, plus one new map is getting a ton of love for its creativity. It helps that fan-favourites like Ghost have also made a return. In fact, there’s a lot of Ghost thirst floating around on social media - but that’s an entirely different story.
All safe codes and locations in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for ‘Gentleman Thief’ achievement
Achievement hunting can be a pain, especially when you’re just trying to enjoy a fun campaign like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While you might stumble upon parts of the achievement in your first playthrough, there’s no shame in going back into the campaign’s replayable missions to finish off some tasks.
Every new gun included in the Modern Warfare 2 season 01 battle pass
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already features a tremendous amount of guns, but that number will only grow with seasonal updates throughout the year. Activision finally unveiled more of what players can expect in season 01 in a blog post on Nov. 9, revealing a whopping four new guns coming to the game. The weapons can also be used in Warzone 2, so the battle pass is the place to be when the update launches.
When does the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass come out?
Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most highly anticipated releases for the game to date. The update will add new maps, operators, and more to the game, which has already broken several records for being the most-played Call of Duty title of all time.
How to Get the Victus XMR in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Victus XMR sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 01? We've got you covered. As announced in the newly released Season 1 roadmap, two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Nov. 16. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle in Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Best P890 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
FPS titles have always had a wide selection of weaponry dedicated to any situation and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different. Players can dip their toes in the SMG pool and find countless run and gun weapons to choose from, or you can post up on the grassy knoll and shoot anyone far, far away.
