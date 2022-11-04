ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Japan seek quarter-final spot after 'Agony of Doha'

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan will remember with anguish a World Cup qualifier 28 years ago in Qatar when they were within seconds of reaching their first finals only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser to Iraq which sent arch-rivals South Korea through instead.

That crushing moment is known as the "Agony of Doha" but while Japan's biggest soccer setback may never be forgotten, the Samurai Blue are determined to reverse their fortunes and make Qatar the stage for their best World Cup performance.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu played in the Japan team that missed out in Doha in 1993 and believes that after qualifying for seven successive World Cup tournaments, a last-eight finish is finally within Japan's reach despite featuring in a tough group.

"I want to achieve our goals here in Doha, this time as a manager, and turn it into the 'Joy of Doha'," he said at the World Cup draw in April.

However, with Japan in a section with former World Cup winners Germany and Spain, few will fancy their chances.

They have been a permanent fixture at the World Cup since debuting in 1998 but have never got past the last 16, reaching the knockout stage three times, more than any other Asian team.

For however long they can stay at the finals, Japan will entertain and make life difficult for the big teams.

That was demonstrated at Russia 2018 when they took a two-goal lead against Belgium and held on for 69 minutes, only to concede three late goals and miss out on a quarter-final spot.

To get there this time, Japan will rely again on their mastery of set pieces and turn to players from Europe's big leagues, including Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and VfB Stuttgart's captain and defensive midfielder Wataru Endo.

Opponents can expect attacking flair from Real Sociedad's quick-footed winger Takefusa Kubo and Celtic pair Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, while Monaco's Takumi Minamino will provide plenty of firepower from the midfield.

Japan head to Qatar after a strong finish in Asian qualifying, with six straight wins before securing their place at the finals after losing two of their three opening matches.

In the previous round, Japan netted a staggering 46 times in eight matches, including a 14-0 demolition of Mongolia which was their best-ever World Cup qualifying victory.

Coach Moriyasu is relishing the challenge of the World Cup's toughest group, calling it a "joy" to face former champions.

"We're aiming to reach the last eight but we can't get there unless we beat the strongest nations in the world," he said. "We'll have thorough preparation thinking how we can do that."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

