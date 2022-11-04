ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Canada's Alphonso Davies goes from refugee camp to World Cup

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oug1u_0iy74Ku200

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphonso Davies' unlikely path to spearheading Canada's first World Cup campaign in nearly four decades began in a West African refugee camp where children's dreams are eclipsed by the need to survive.

Davies, a left back at Bayern Munich, was born in the Ghanaian refugee camp of Buduburam to Liberian parents who fled civil war in their country.

His family emigrated to Canada when he was five, the age at which many Canadian children put on skates and handle a hockey stick for the first time.

The former refugee, now 22, has raised Canadian men's soccer to new heights, becoming the youngest player to feature for the senior national team as a 16-year-old and the first Canadian to win the men's Champions League Final.

The meteoric rise of Davies, who has pledged to donate his World Cup earnings to charity, began at an elementary school in snowy Edmonton.

Teachers noticed his exuberance, natural athleticism and precocious skill level and entered him in an after-school soccer league for inner-city children.

"Once I started playing organised soccer, parents, coaches and other team mates were telling me to keep going and that I could become something so I started believing it," Davies was quoted as saying on the Bundesliga website. "That's what started me wanting to become a professional."

'TO DARE AND TO DO'

Davies was a prodigy. At 14, he enrolled in the residency program of Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps and soon began making regular appearances for the senior team.

Davies joined Bayern for US$22 million in 2018, a record transfer fee for an MLS player, with his ear-to-ear grin and effervescent style on the pitch making him a fan favourite.

In 2020, he became the first North American player to be voted onto the FIFPRO World XI by his peers.

"I think he has experienced a lot in his life, which enables him to have a threshold greater than most people to dare and to do and to bring his identity," Canada manager John Herdman said when Davies moved to Germany.

"He just plays with that smile on his face. He gets kicked on the field, he just gets back up. There's no theatrics, no rolling around."

Davies' brilliance was undeniable in Canada's emphatic 4-1 win over Panama in World Cup qualifying.

In a move viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube, Davies made an 80-yard run down the wing, balletically keeping the ball in touch, outsmarting a defender and finishing with a low strike to give Canada the lead.

"Alphonso's goal was in essence a story of his life," one user wrote in the comments under the clip. "Hard work, perseverance, dedication and never giving up."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Bale helps LAFC claim 1st MLS Cup title in epic win over Union

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Canada's Alphonso Davies suffers injury 2 weeks before World Cup

Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich. Davies clutched the back of his right thigh before going off in obvious discomfort in the 63rd minute...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maxime Crepeau likely to miss Canada World Cup squad after MLS Cup injury

LAFC may have had plenty to celebrate after their MLS Cup victory, but one notable player was conspicuous by his absence. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was injured in extra time after a hard collision with Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke. The play was eventually ruled to be worthy of a red card from referee Ismail Elfath, while Crépeau appeared to have sustained a severe lower-leg injury, and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. “I don’t have any new information for you,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo in a post-match press conference. “I really do not know. With, you can...
ESPN

Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
FOX Sports

Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
ESPN

Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge

Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start

Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
FOX Sports

Union Berlin slumps to heavy loss; Bayern top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s punishing schedule finally took its toll Sunday as it conceded five second-half goals in a 5-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen that left Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga after 13 rounds. Moussa Diaby scored twice and Adam Hložek and Mitchel Bakker added two...
FOX Sports

Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win...
ESPN

Erling Haaland sends 10-man Man City top in win against Fulham

Erling Haaland helped Manchester City back to the top of the table with a stoppage-time penalty as they edged out Fulham 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men. Julian Alvarez scored for City before they were pegged back by an Andreas Pereira penalty after Joao Cancelo was sent off for a foul on Harry Wilson.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy