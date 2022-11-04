ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A father in southern China anonymously claimed a $30 million lottery jackpot, keeping it a secret from his wife and child out of fear it will make them lazy

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CP2gt_0iy748OZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZIAR_0iy748OZ00
A man, who was not the same man who won the $30.6 million jackpot, wearing a monkey mask poses with a cheque of over 110 million RMB (about 16.98 million USD) lottery winnings at Yunnan welfare lotteries distribution center on December 23, 2015 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China.

Visual China Group via Getty Images

  • A man won 219 million yuan ($30 million USD) in the lottery in southern China last week.
  • He donated 5 million yuan to charity and took home about 171.6 million yuan ($23.6 million USD) after taxes.
  • But he anonymously collected his winnings and didn't tell his wife and child out of fear they'll get lazy.

A man in southern China donned a yellow cartoon costume to conceal his identity when claiming a lottery jackpot prize of 219 million yuan ($29.9 million USD), Bloomberg reported.

On October 24, the man, solely identified as Mr. Li, collected his winnings from a lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region of Guangxi, according to local newspaper Nanning Evening News . He said he donated 5 million yuan ($685,000 USD) to charity, and is poised to collect 171.6 million yuan ($23.6 million USD) after taxes, according to the Bloomberg report.

Despite the man's philanthropic intentions with his newfound winnings, he told Nanning Evening News that he didn't tell his family about their unexpected fortune.

"I didn't tell my wife and child for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future," the man told the newspaper.

Mr. Li said he bought the winning ticket at a shop in Litang, a small town northeast of the capital, picking the same numbers he had been playing for years: 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29, and 2, according to the newspaper. The day after he realized he won, he drove into the city to claim his prize.

"I did not leave the hotel because I was afraid to go out and lose the lottery ticket," he told Nanning Evening News.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire, 62, who owns New York's Chrysler Building tells High Court he doesn't want to pay his estranged 47-year-old wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'

The billionaire owner of New York's Chrysler Building, who is embroiled in a High Court battle, has told the judge that he does not want to pay his estranged wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'. Michael Fuchs, 62, told Mr Justice Mostyn...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment man, 39, falls to his death while ziplining in Brazil - lawyer for victim's family claims support beams were not properly set up

The lawyer of a 39-year-old man who was killed while ziplining at a beach in northeastern Brazil of Ceará has accused the private operator of negligence. Sergio Lima was filming himself sliding down the zip line cable at Canoa Quebra beach in the municipality of Aracati on October 10 when one of the wood beams collapsed and sent him plunging as his girlfriend watched in horror.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Narcity

A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News

Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Daily Mail

Lightning really CAN strike twice! Man, 68, who's been playing the lottery for 40 years wins $1 MILLION prize TWO TIMES in one year - and says he'll use the money to 'set up next generation' of his family

A fortunate winner might just be the luckiest man alive as he has scooped a $1 million lottery prize for the second time in just over a year – calling the win 'more shocking than the first'. Antoine Beaini, 68, from the town of Milton in Ontario Province, Canada,...
liveandletsfly.com

Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.

A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
Insider

Insider

656K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy