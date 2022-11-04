(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO