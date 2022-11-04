ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 4

Related
onlyinbridgeport.com

At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout

Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote

On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
theorangetimes.com

Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut

As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Connecticut Election Results 2022

(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whdh.com

Gun rights organization sues Connecticut over assault weapons ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - A gun rights organization has filed an injunction against the State of Connecticut for its assault weapons ban. The National Association for Gun Rights is suing seven states, including Connecticut. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong defended the ban, and said the law will stay the way it...
CONNECTICUT STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
anash.org

Jewish Connecticut Senatorial Candidate Visits the Rebbe’s Ohel

Leora Levy, the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Connecticut, visited the Rebbe’s Ohel on Thursday night, and praised the Rebbe’s drive for education. Leora Levy, the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Connecticut, visited the Rebbe’s Ohel on Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy