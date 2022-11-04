Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Tomorrow is Election Day 2022; What to Know If You Are Voting in CT
Connecticut voters will be heading to the polls in November to decide several political races, including for governor. The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to...
onlyinbridgeport.com
At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout
Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
Yale Daily News
Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote
On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
theorangetimes.com
Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut
As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
WTNH.com
Connecticut Election Results 2022
(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Evening Nov. 7, 2022
This record-breaking stretch of November warmth is coming to an end. Bridgeport broke the all-time November high-temperature record on Monday, hitting 79 degrees.
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
whdh.com
Gun rights organization sues Connecticut over assault weapons ban
BOSTON (WHDH) - A gun rights organization has filed an injunction against the State of Connecticut for its assault weapons ban. The National Association for Gun Rights is suing seven states, including Connecticut. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong defended the ban, and said the law will stay the way it...
State leaders vow to fight following challenge to Connecticut's assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. — The National Association for Gun Rights filed an injunction Friday to Connecticut’s assault weapons ban, which means they want an immediate repeal. The governor and Attorney General say they are ready to fight. Democrats are calling it a significant and immediate threat to the safety...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Jodi Latina breaks down the governor’s race
(WTNH) – News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina was a panelist on the debate stage. She has been following Governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski for years now. She is breaking down the governor’s race. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Early Risers Can See the Blood Moon Over Connecticut Tomorrow
There wasn't anything good about waking up at 4 AM today, my first day back at work after Daylight's Saving Time. Tomorrow though, if you're an early riser, we're going to have a rare celestial treat in the skies over Connecticut during the ride into work - A Blood Moon.
CT Democrats decry lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong condemned the groups challenging CT's assault weapons ban just days before the election.
One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families
money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
anash.org
Jewish Connecticut Senatorial Candidate Visits the Rebbe’s Ohel
Leora Levy, the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Connecticut, visited the Rebbe’s Ohel on Thursday night, and praised the Rebbe’s drive for education. Leora Levy, the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Connecticut, visited the Rebbe’s Ohel on Thursday...
13 questions with CT Attorney General candidates on justice issues
The CT Mirror asked Democrat William Tong, Republican Jessica Kordas, Ken Krayeske, Green Party, and Independent A.P. Pascarella 13 questions.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Eyewitness News
Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
darientimes.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): If CT's ballot choices were sandwiches. A Leora, a Ned and 2 bags of BBQ chips.
Maybe I’m just projecting my own issues, but this election cycle in fair Connecticut seems a little gloomy, which is especially odd given the splendor of our weather and foliage in October 2022. Or maybe the gloominess springs from realism and a feral awareness — like deer pricking up...
Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
Comments / 4