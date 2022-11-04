Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
WOWK
WVU women’s soccer to host Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64. West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
WOWK
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
WOWK
WVU women’s soccer to meet TCU in Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
WOWK
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
WOWK
LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football at Iowa State
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
WOWK
Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
WOWK
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames
West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
WOWK
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
WOWK
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
WOWK
WVU wins three individual titles at Southeast Open
SALEM, Va. – The West Virginia University wresting team captured three individual titles to close out its season opener at the 2022 Southeast Open on Saturday. Redshirt junior Anthony Carman, ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30 at 184 pounds, scored a 7-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Samuel Fisher to win the tournament crown after Fisher knocked off No. 10 Gavin Kane of North Carolina, 2-1. Carman registered a takedown in the first period and added another one in the third to secure the victory. Overall, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native registered a 4-0 record and outscored his opponents 45-8.
WOWK
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
Comments / 0