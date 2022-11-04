ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football at Iowa State

West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames

West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
WVU wins three individual titles at Southeast Open

SALEM, Va. – The West Virginia University wresting team captured three individual titles to close out its season opener at the 2022 Southeast Open on Saturday. Redshirt junior Anthony Carman, ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30 at 184 pounds, scored a 7-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Samuel Fisher to win the tournament crown after Fisher knocked off No. 10 Gavin Kane of North Carolina, 2-1. Carman registered a takedown in the first period and added another one in the third to secure the victory. Overall, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native registered a 4-0 record and outscored his opponents 45-8.
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
