Oswego County Corrections Officer charged with Criminal Sexual Act

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County Corrections Officer was charged for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate while she was in custody.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division says they were made aware of a complaint against the officer on October 27 and began their investigation.

As a result, investigators found that 37-year-old Brandon S. Stone from the Town of New Haven had an inappropriate relationship with a woman while she was in custody.

Stone was then charged on Thursday, November 3 with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the third degree, a class E felony.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says the employment of Stone was suspended pending termination on November 1.

Stone was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Thursday, November 3 and released.

This investigation is still ongoing. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.

