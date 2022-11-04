ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Arsenal top Europa League group, Man United face playoffs

 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Kieran Tierney’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Arsenal over FC Zurich and top spot in Europa League Group A on Thursday, but Manchester United could only finish runners-up in their pool and will go into February’s playoffs.

Tierney’s superb 25-yard strike from Arsenal the win in a game they largely dominated but they had to withstand pressure from the Swiss side at the end to finish with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored in United’s 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, but it was not enough to unseat the Spanish side from the top of Group E and Erik ten Hag’s men had to settle for second place on goal difference.

The eight group winners qualify for the last 16 while the runners-up compete in the playoffs where they face the teams that came third in their Champions League groups, with potential opponents including Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and Juventus. The draw for the next stage will be held on Monday.

Arsenal spurned numerous opportunities to double their advantage and were almost made to pay.

Gabriel Jesus unwittingly kept out a goal-bound shot from team mate Fabio Vieira when it struck him a few yards out with goalkeeper Yanick Brecher beaten.

Zurich had the ball in the back of the net from a rare foray forward in the second half, but Adrian Guerrero was flagged for offside, and they wasted a number of late chances to snatch a draw.

An own goal from Alfons Sampsted and a strike by Johan Bakayoko earned PSV a 2-1 win at Bodo/Glimt who finished third in the pool.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored two second-half penalties as AS Roma came from behind to defeat Bulgarian visitors Ludogorets 3-1 and take second place in Group C. Real Betis topped the pool.

Fenerbahce claimed a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in neutral Poland to top Group B ahead of Rennes, while the Ukrainians dropped out of European competition as they finished fourth.

Substitute Santiago Gimenez scored the only goal as Feyenoord defeated Lazio 1-0 to top Group F, where all four teams finished on eight points.

The Dutch side edged Midtjylland into second place on goals scored as the latter recorded a 2-0 win over Sturm Graz, while Lazio finish third and drop into the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Kevin Volland scored a hat-trick for AS Monaco as they thumped Red Star Belgrade 4-1 to seal second place in Group H and a passage to the playoffs.

Hungarians Ferencvaros topped the pool despite their 1-0 loss to Trabzonspor.

Late goals from Mostafa Mohamed and Ludovic Blas earned Nantes a 2-0 win over Olympiacos Piraeus and second place in their group, which was won by Freiburg.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

