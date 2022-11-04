ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case

The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
momcollective.com

An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420

This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
NORWALK, CT
fox5ny.com

6 injured after partial building collapse on Long Island

NEW YORK - Six construction workers were injured Thursday afternoon after a partial building collapse in Suffolk County on Thursday afternoon. Those who saw the collapse say workers were using a lift and the collapse happened in just a split-second just after 1:30 p.m. All six victims were hospitalized, with...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway

On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy