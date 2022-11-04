Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
27east.com
After Years of Wrangling, Schiavoni Family Will Replace Long Island Avenue Building in Sag Harbor That Was Razed During Gas Ball Cleanup
After years of wrangling with Sag Harbor Village officials over the replacement of a building that was torn down in 2008 as part of the remediation of the neighboring KeySpan... more. SAG HARBOR — Village Police were called to three locations this week to reports of the same woman refusing...
Power & Politics Full Show: NY-02 - Q&A with the candidates Rep. Andrew Garbarino and Jackie Gordon
News 12's Doug Geed welcomes the candidates from the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses parts of both Nassau and Suffolk counties. Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino and Democrat Jackie Gordon share their vision for the district on Power & Politics.
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
ID Released For Boater Who Went Missing Near Smith Point Beach
Police have released the identity of a man whose 25-foot boat washed ashore will all the electronics working, but the owner missing. Todd Mauro, age 52, of Ronkonkoma, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 as he left from the South Shore Boat Yard in Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.
Suffolk County to use state Board of Elections site for election results due to cyberattack
All county-run websites are still down, and most services are being processed in person.
48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash
Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
momcollective.com
An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420
This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
fox5ny.com
6 injured after partial building collapse on Long Island
NEW YORK - Six construction workers were injured Thursday afternoon after a partial building collapse in Suffolk County on Thursday afternoon. Those who saw the collapse say workers were using a lift and the collapse happened in just a split-second just after 1:30 p.m. All six victims were hospitalized, with...
Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training
YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
longisland.com
Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway
On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: Why Not a Cheaper, Simpler Replacement for the $1B Walk Bridge?
Imagine having to replace the George Washington Bridge, in-place, while still handling thousands of cars and trucks each day. The railroad equivalent of that is still underway in South Norwalk, replacing what’s known as the Walk Bridge, a vital rail link in the Northeast Corridor for Metro-North, Amtrak and the occasional freight train.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Striking Deer In Port Jefferson
A 77-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a deer on Long Island. The crash happened in Port Jefferson at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said the Smithtown man was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Trike...
LI man accused of murder for hitting his grandmother with vehicle, speeding off
A West Islip man was arraigned in a Suffolk County criminal court on Friday for allegedly running down his 80-year-old grandmother with a vehicle and then driving away.
East Northport Financial Advisor Admits To $3M Bank Loan Scheme
A Long Island financial advisor could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to his role in a $3 million bank loan scheme. Gary Confredo, age 60, of East Northport, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud in federal court in Central Islip Friday, Nov. 4. Prosecutors said Confredo,...
Michael Valva Convicted In Death Of Son Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage In Center Moriches
A jury on Long Island convicted a former NYPD officer in the death of his 8-year-old son who was forced to stay in a freezing garage. Michael Valva, age 43, told authorities that the boy, Thomas Valva, had fallen in the driveway of his home in Center Moriches when he was found dead in the basement at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
‘Check Washing’ Scheme Hits Huntington, Police Say
Suffolk County police warned residents Tuesday about a “checkwashing” fraud that has been going on in the Huntington area. Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said at a press conference in Yaphank that people have been stealing checks out of mailboxes, altering them and then cashing the Read More ...
Comments / 0