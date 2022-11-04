ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Police officer on the job with active felony charges

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

Police find ham on the lam

AURORA, Colo. — Police officers in Aurora responded to an odd call Sunday night that they probably won't soon forget. Officers were sent to the 2000-block of South Eagle Court on a report of a pig found wandering in the street. The pig was gorging itself on fallen apples,...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Littleton man accused of illegally obtaining COVID-19 PPP funds

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton man is accused of illegally obtaining $952,819 by submitting a number of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) loans, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, was being charged with wire fraud for taking...
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest

Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED  Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
AURORA, CO
94kix.com

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

