Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO