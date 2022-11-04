Read full article on original website
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing neededDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area restaurants offer free food and booze to votersBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Denver extends $9 million in contracts to help homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in arson hearing
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor...
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Family of teen who died by suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood apartment fire
Two juveniles accused of murder and arson after a deadly Lakewood apartment fire on Oct. 31 have been arrested.
Police find ham on the lam
AURORA, Colo. — Police officers in Aurora responded to an odd call Sunday night that they probably won't soon forget. Officers were sent to the 2000-block of South Eagle Court on a report of a pig found wandering in the street. The pig was gorging itself on fallen apples,...
Man in violent Aurora arrest plans lawsuit
An attorney for Preston Nunn is preparing for a lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department in the amount of $10 million.
Westword
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Littleton man accused of illegally obtaining COVID-19 PPP funds
LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton man is accused of illegally obtaining $952,819 by submitting a number of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) loans, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, was being charged with wire fraud for taking...
Aurora quadruple homicide raises doubts about protection orders
Last Sunday’s quadruple homicide in Aurora have led some people to question the effectiveness of protection orders when it comes to keeping survivors of domestic violence safe.
Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation
The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before.
Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s carbon-monoxide-caused death
While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery.
Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.
Emotional support animal stolen from Aurora convenience store
An Aurora man is looking for his emotional support animal after he said it was stolen.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
New details in suspected serial rideshare rapist case emerge in search warrant
New details were revealed in a search warrant in connection with the investigation of a suspected Denver serial rideshare rapist.
Gephardt Daily
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Nov. 5 (UPI) — Two Denver firefighters have been suspended after trying to have a living woman declared dead. According to a disciplinary report obtained by the Denver Post, Lt. Patrick Lopez and firefighter Marshall Henry were dispatched June 24 for a welfare check on a woman at a residence.
94kix.com
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
'Additional living expenses' coverage for some Marshall Fire survivors could end Dec. 30
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Insurance is urging Marshall Fire survivors to consult their homeowners insurance policies, as funding to sustain them as they wait to rebuild may expire at the end of the year. Most insurance plans provide funding for additional life expenses, or ALE,...
