Mobile’s Community Mass Choir seeks singers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center. That’s at 540 Texas Street. It is free to participate in and is perfect for any skill level. During these rehearsals,...
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
The Connexus Clinic: Treatments, options and launch party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Connexus is the Gulf Coast’s first health clinic solely focused on improving Healthspan. Healthspan is simply the part of a person’s life that they are generally in good health. When it comes to their health, many people settle for less than their best. We provide treatments and guidance to help people take control of their health.
Art Soup 2022
Art Soup 2022 is scheduled for November 11, 2022, during the popular LODA ArtWalk in downtown Mobile. The art in “Art Soup” is represented by exquisite, handcrafted bowls donated by local artists. The empty bowl signifies the fight against hunger. Nearly a quarter of all children in Mobile County (22.4%) and 15% of the total population face food insecurity; that equals 65,300 local residents including 21,890 local children.
Locals weigh in on time change
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change. As the sun sets on downtown Mobile -- it almost feels later than it actually is -- a of the time change.
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Making your table a humane one this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -To help consumers shop and set a Humane Table this Thanksgiving and holiday season, American Humane CEO and President, and author of the new American Humane cookbook The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion. For nearly 150 years, American Humane has been working to protect and advance the...
History Museum of Mobile plans Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile’s annual Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé will take place downtown on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The original Fort Condé, built by the French in 1723, was essential to colonists defending their post in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The Living History Festival at Fort Condé lets visitors learn and experience what life was like for those who occupied the fort, organizers said.
Crowds turn out to walk for a cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning proved to be the perfect time to get some steps in for a good cause. Many folks turned out to University of South Alabama for the American Heart Association’s Mobile Heart Walk. FOX10 teamed with the AHA for the event. The walk raises awareness and money to support heart disease research.
Love All Pantry helps to feed Gulf Coast families
In tonight's What's Working, hundreds of Gulf Coast families depend on a local food pantry for weekly groceries.
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
Shopping center sells for big bucks
An out-of-state investor paid $1.1 million for Monroe Square, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center at 1838 S. Alabama Ave., in Monroeville, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. A local physician paid $205,000 for the former Whole Hog Bar B Q property at 307 Young St., in...
Vigil for man involved in Government Street standoff to spotlight mental health awareness
The family of the man at the center of an hours-long standoff in downtown Mobile this week are planning on holding a vigil in his honor Monday.
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
A warm day to start the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got an abnormally warm day to start your week with morning temps in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 80s again this afternoon so make sure your AC is running well. As for rain chances, we’ll see...
The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather. Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and flirting with records. In the tropics, there’s two systems were keeping an eye on. One is out in the Atlantic headed towards the North Atlantic. The other is north of Puerto Rico and headed to the Bahamas. Some models take this one across South Florida and briefly into the Eastern Gulf before being picked up by a front and carried north. A lot of ifs there… so for now we’ll just keep an eye on it.
Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
