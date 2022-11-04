ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Japan banking on 'classy' Minamino to rediscover sparkle

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7H4H_0iy71Zie00

Nov 4 (Reuters) - If Asian giants Japan are to finally make their mark at the World Cup in their seventh successive tournament they will need the myriad talents of Takumi Minamino in the toughest group.

The Samurai Blue are eyeing a quarter-final berth for the first time and will need all the firepower they can muster when they take on former world champions Germany and Spain.

Minamino has scored 17 goals in 43 appearances for Japan, cementing his place in 2018 during an impressive run of form in Austria with Salzburg. He has since earned a reputation as a dynamic midfielder with elegant dribbling, and a knack of shaking off opponents and creating chances from nothing.

His dazzling display at Anfield in the Champions League in 2019 put him on the radar of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who lauded Minamino's talent and described him as "classy" before bringing him to England three months later.

His two years at Anfield saw mixed results, however, and though his scoring prowess in cup competitions won over many Liverpool fans, his Premier League appearances came mostly off the bench and he failed to win a regular starting place.

Minamino's 10 Liverpool goals in 24 appearances in all competitions last season attracted a lot of interest, prompting a move to Monaco that came with a glowing reference from Klopp.

"An amazing professional. Super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager's dream, to be honest," Klopp said.

"Perfect attitude, winner's mentality."

But Minamino's form going into the World Cup has been dismal and his lack of goals and substitutions at Monaco saw him named top of Le Quotidien du Sport's list of French league "flops".

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will need Minamino to set that aside, rediscover his sparkle and keep delivering for Japan.

He helped them advance with a game remaining in Asian qualifying after a run of six straight wins and in the previous qualifying round scored in seven successive matches.

In that round Minamino netted nine of Japan's staggering tally of 46 goals from eight matches, making him the second highest scorer in the competition.

He needs to find his form when it matters most in Qatar.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pope ends Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis departed from Bahrain on Sunday after a four-day trip that culminated with a visit to the Gulf's oldest Catholic church, where he told bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
Reuters

UK, France in 'final stages' of deal to tackle illegal migration

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed optimism on Monday about working with France to tackle illegal migration and his spokesman said the two nations were close to a new deal to curb the number of migrants crossing the English Channel.
Reuters

Soccer-Atalanta's Palomino cleared of doping charges

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after his 'B' sample had returned a positive test for a banned substance in August, the Serie A club said on Monday.
Reuters

Countries band together to keep forest promise

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - More than 25 countries at the COP27 climate talks on Monday launched a group they said would ensure they hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 and announced billions of dollars to finance their efforts.
Reuters

Pope Francis thrills small Gulf Catholic community with big Mass

AWALI, Bahrain, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them show kindness to their hosts, even if they are sometimes looked down on.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy