Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for TransparencyTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Thomasville’s Adam Hopkins to play in Under Armour All-America gameTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Truflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Three Parkview softball players sign with colleges
Parkview honored three college softball signees with a ceremony Wednesday at the high school. The softball recruits are Lauren Brister (Georgia State), Ally Graden (Georgia Highlands) and Kyla Maxwell (Georgia Southern).
gwinnettprepsports.com
SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Brookwood sweeps on Norcross senior Catie Choate's record-breaking night
STONE MOUNTAIN — Norcross’ Catie Choate had a pair of record-setting performances Saturday night, but Brookwood’s swimming and diving team won the boys and girls competitions in a dual meet at Mountain Park Aquatic Center. Brookwood won 338-104 in the girls division, as well as 289-151 in...
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
wfxl.com
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
wfxl.com
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
wfxl.com
Man wanted for burglary and stealing a vehicle in Thomas County
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s assistance in locating help in the person in the photos. He is a suspect of stealing a vehicle and attempted burglary. If you have information, please contact the Thomas County Criminal Investigations Division at (229)-225-3315.
Friends of victim Demario Murray speak out after his tragic passing
Friends of Murray are speaking out to share the story of family man Demario Murray. A devoted father to his two young daughters, a loving son to his parents, and a partner to his long-term girlfriend.
Comments / 0