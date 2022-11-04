ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Three Parkview softball players sign with colleges

Parkview honored three college softball signees with a ceremony Wednesday at the high school. The softball recruits are Lauren Brister (Georgia State), Ally Graden (Georgia Highlands) and Kyla Maxwell (Georgia Southern).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy