An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. These were among the victims of a shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, that claimed five lives and wounded two others.The calm order of the day was shattered around 5 p.m., police say, when a 15-year-old boy opened fire, killing a total of five people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Another of those slain was a police officer...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO