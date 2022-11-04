Read full article on original website
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are ‘overcome with grief’
The parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," his parents said, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed, and two more wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, has been taken into custody and was in critical condition Friday morning, the city's police chief said.
NC shooting claims mom, veteran, matriarch, officer and teen
An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. These were among the victims of a shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, that claimed five lives and wounded two others.The calm order of the day was shattered around 5 p.m., police say, when a 15-year-old boy opened fire, killing a total of five people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Another of those slain was a police officer...
NC lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate SC traffic stop of Shaw University bus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County, South Carolina earlier this month. Operation Rolling Thunder was a weeklong effort to remove drugs...
