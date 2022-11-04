ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQMCv_0iy71Kiz00

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China reported 4,045 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 3, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That is compared with 3,372 new cases a day earlier – 581 symptomatic and 2,791 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 3, mainland China had confirmed 262,309 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 32 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 28 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 11 the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 142 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 430 asymptomatic cases, compared with 50 symptomatic and 323 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Reuters

China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID

BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
Newsweek

China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions

China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
americanmilitarynews.com

Shanghai district locked down amid COVID-19 surges in dozens of Chinese cities

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in Shanghai on Friday ordered more than a million of its residents into lockdown and mass testing, amid reports that some 200 million people are currently under some form of pandemic-related restrictions affecting their daily lives due to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy.
americanmilitarynews.com

China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
NBC News

U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea

The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
Sourcing Journal

China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up

U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
Fortune

A COVID BQ wave that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say

When it comes to COVID, New York is experiencing a wave of highly transmissible, immune-evasive BQ infections—and it’s the epicenter of a national wave, experts say. BQ variants represented a third of reported New York cases as of Monday—and 15% of cases in California, according to data from GISAID, an international research organization that tracks changes in COVID and the flu virus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Ukraine news – live: Putin driving mobilised soldiers to death in war, says Zelensky

LIVE – Updated at 21:09. Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky. Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.
Reuters

COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country in the week ending Nov.5 compared with 23.2% in the previous week.
The Associated Press

Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy, which seeks to stop cases from coming into the country and snuff out outbreaks as they are uncovered. The announcement was not a surprise and doesn’t preclude the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But there has been no official confirmation of talks, and most analysts believe any change will be gradual with major easing unlikely until sometime next year. The speculation rallied stock markets in China this week, with investors as well as the public latching onto any hints of possible change. The death of a 3-year-old boy in a quarantined residential compound fueled growing discontent with the anti-virus controls, which are increasingly out of step with the rest of the world.
Reuters

Reuters

642K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy