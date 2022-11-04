Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
The Crown season 5: Trailer, release date and cast
The Crown is finally back on our screens for season 5 and is set to drop on Netflix on 9 November. The hit drama series, which premiered back in 2016, follows the life and times of the late Queen Elizabeth II, from the 1940s through to (almost) present day. But...
purewow.com
'Manifest' Has Shot to #1 on Netflix Only One Day After the Season 4 Premiere
Manifest is back! And clearly fans were anxious for season 4, because the show has already shot to #1 on Netflix's list of most-watched shows, only one day after the new season premiered. Currently, the show is sitting above other major titles, including Love Is Blind, which just dropped its...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
Netflix Orders Two Additional Seasons Of ‘Monster’
Netflix has reportedly ordered two additional seasons of their newly launched series, Monster. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of its emerging series, The Watcher. “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria of Netflix told Variety. “The creative team of...
First Episode Of Final 'Stranger Things' Season Gets A Cryptic Title
The Netflix series' official Twitter account posted the title page of Season 5's premiere episode — and immediately sparked fan theories.
The Last Of Us Earns Release Date At HBO
HBO has announced that The Last of Us will debut on January 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST. Season one will consist of nine episodes with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey leading the way. The Last of Us is inspired by the popular video game series developed by Naughty Dog...
HBO Max just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode
HBO Max has just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode could even air.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date
Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix Casts Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Peggy Blow (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has added two series regulars to “Freeridge,” its spinoff of the recently concluded young adult series “On My Block.” Tenzing Norgay Trainor newly joins the cast, while “On My Block” star Peggy Blow appears in a new role, Variety has learned exclusively. Named after the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood that “On My Block” takes place in, “Freeridge” follows a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure. In “On My Block,” Blow played Ruby’s (Jason Genao) grandmother Marisol Martinez, more often known as ‘Abuelita.’ She often acted as an accomplice...
Collider
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
Why Was HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons? Finances, Viewership, More Details
Why was Westworld suddenly canceled after four seasons? Fans of the hit HBO drama series were heartbroken upon learning the news on November 4. Now, they want answers about what happened behind the scenes that...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
TV Fanatic
Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Title Revealed
Stranger Things has always been shrouded in secrecy, so forgive us for being surprised to learn the title of the final season premiere before production has even commenced. As part of Netflix's annual Stranger Things Day celebration, details trickled out about Stranger Things Season 5. The social media channels for...
thedigitalfix.com
Manifest season 4, part 2 release date speculation, cast, and more
What is the Manifest season 4 part 2 release date? Netflix rescued the sci-fi series Manifest from cancellation, but all good things must come to an end. The first ten episodes of Manifest season 4 dropped on November 4, 2022, and impatient fans want to know when the show will be back.
ComicBook
Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released
Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
